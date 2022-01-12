Entertainment
The Awakened Hollywood Takeover – HotAir
Bari Weiss’ Substack today published an article titled “Hollywood’s New Rules” which examines the industry takeover in recent years. The article’s co-authors admit Hollywood has always been progressive, but they say something new started happening around 2015 when #OscarsSoWhite became a trending hashtag. And a few years later, the #MeToo movement had a lot of Hollywood ramifications.
Then came George Floyd, and in the summer of 2020, everything that was happening in slow motion started happening much faster …
Thus, in September 2020, the Academyspearits platform for entering representation and inclusion standards (or RAISE). In order for a film to qualify for Best Picture, producers not only had to record detailed personal information about everyone involved in the making of that film, but the film had to meet two of theAcademies four standards of diversitytouching everything from on-screen representation to creative leadership …
Meanwhile, CBS has demanded that writers’ rooms be at least 40% Black, Indigenous and People of Color (or BIPOCs) for the 2021-2022 broadcast season and 50% for the 2022 season. -2023. ABC Entertainment has released a detailed set of inclusion standards. (I guarantee every studio has something like this, said one longtime writer and director.)
According to a writer working in the industry, the only way to survive is to wake the awake. Doing something else puts your risky career:
The best way to defend yourself against waking up is to wake everyone up, including the awakened ones, one writer said. Suddenly, every conversation with every agent or content manager started with: is anyone from BIPOC attached to this? …
Everyone has gone so underground with their true feelings about things, said Mike White, the writer and director behind the HBO hit comedy drama The White Lotus. If you put it a certain way it can really take a toll on you, and people may assume that you might be racist or that you might be seen as misogynist.
The irony is that it all sounds like a really fun premise for a show. Indeed, there is a show called “Woke” that was originally intended to poke fun at some of these things, but according to the writers, the edge was watered down by the “moralizing” notes from producers who only wanted white men. the target of the series’ jokes.
One showrunner let the authors browse some of his emails (he didn’t forward them for fear they might be spread). This seems to confirm that Hollywood hiring practices now frequently consist of ticking the right diversity boxes.
Sitting in his office, in a casita behind his house and by the pool, we scrolled through the emails on his laptop:
This one a dead end they will limit the search to women and bipoc candidates
How tied are you to his hiring? There are some internally who don’t like the idea of hiring a white man. I wish I had had a better way to frame it. I hate this shit.
Studio now tells us that this work needs to go to a writer / bipoc. Sorry it’s boring
Does it matter if Hollywood is all about awakening? According to some showrunners interviewed for the play, the result is a room full of writers who may or may not decide to call out to anyone who speaks poorly. And that means everyone is a little more on the lookout for what they’re saying, a little less likely to take a risk with a crazy idea for fear someone will decide it’s offensive. Awakening can be a plus in some ways for drama shows looking for more drama and conflict in their stories, but for comedies it has to be a nightmare. Wokeness is likely to do to sitcoms what it did to late night shows and comics like Dave Chappelle. If “It’s not funny! Is your collective motto, it’s going to be hard to make people laugh.
One director told the play’s writers that the real danger is that audiences will gradually move away from strongly ideological messages and the shows that go with them. “They’re starting to see us as a community that turns into a pretzel to make every movie as aroused as it gets, every relationship racially mixed, every sexually fluid character, and they decide we’re telling stories set in a fantasy land instead. of a world they know and live, ”he said.
