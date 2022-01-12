‘American Greed’ takes a closer look at Theranos fraud | Culture & Leisure





Real crime documentaries and podcasts have exploded in recent years. While marketers and pundits decry the reduction in young people’s attention spans, many have spent hours hunting down serial killers or falsely accused cases. A niche of the true crime genre, corporate fraud has also found a growing audience. The Madoff Ponzi scheme, the Sackler family that sells Oxycontin, and pharmaceutical brother Martin Shkreli have inspired their own cottage industries. But, as with every corner of the entertainment industry, nothing beats a case featuring a young woman, preferably blonde. Tonights American Greed (9 p.m., CNBC), the 200th episode of the series, focuses on Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of blood testing startup Theranos, who was briefly the darling of Silicon Valley and venture capital before she It wasn’t revealed that the technology she was touting didn’t actually work. Before his fall, Holmes started a story that drew powerful sponsors as well as investors. Bold names associated with Holmes and his company included former Secretaries of State George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, former President Bill Clinton and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Holmes was charged last week, shortly after the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein’s friend and partner Ghislaine Maxwell. While the cases are unrelated, they are strange mirror images. One involves the horrific exploitation of young women, and the other is an example of older men bamboozled by their closeness to youth and promise. American Greed calls the Theranos case one of the most infamous alleged corporate fraud cases of the 21st century. The century is still young. A tough, tender, and delicate design study, NOVA (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents Butterfly Blueprints. Often discussed in terms of vulnerability and beauty, scientists are discovering just how tenacious butterflies can be. Their wings have inspired new fabrics and even floating metals. At the same time, scientists are just starting to marvel at their secrets and worry about declining butterfly populations, loss of habitats and migration patterns disrupted by climate change, heat and weather conditions. extremes. Single mom, cancer survivor and autism advocate juggles kids and careers in the new Leave it to Geege reality series (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). The competitive team at Navarro Colleges is embarking on a second season of the Netflix series Cheer. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Soccer Star Needs Organ Transplant on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). An injured firefighter files a complaint on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Children of famous people gather at a resort in Colorado for the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiere (8 p.m., E !, TV-14). Voight discovers that an informant is the key to a drug trafficking case on Chicago PD (9:00 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Big Pacific (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the violent nature of marine life. WORSHIP CHOICE Jack and Rose: all grown up! In 2021, the stars of the 1997 epic Titanic (9 p.m., Showtime), Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, appeared in notable endeavors in mature roles. Winslet has shone as a troubled cop and grandmother in Mare of Easttown, and DiCaprio has appeared as a humble Midwestern astronomer who discovers a murderous comet in media / political satire Dont Look Up. SERIES NOTES Drew Carey hosts The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS) … Ken Jeong hosts I Can See Your Voice (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Forced fun on The Goldbergs (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Sara has questions about DCs Legends of Tomorrow (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Brads bar mitzvah is approaching on The Wonder Years (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) .. Eyes on on the price on The Amazing Race (8 p.m., CBS) … Italian cuisine sets the agenda on Next Level Chef (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Mark lists the deans on The Conners ( 8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Mary and Alice bond on Batwoman (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Connor asks for advice on home economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Papa is galore on Good Sam (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … The Chase (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Keanu Reeves and Caitriona Balfe are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 pm, CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black and Fontaines DC on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC) .. Isla Fisher, James Wolk and Bianca Richardson visits Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 PM, NBC) … Katie Couric, Zach Woods & Dave Gahan & Soulsavers appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 PM). , CBS, r).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/life/entertainment/american-greed-looks-at-theranos-fraud/article_0f436cae-7214-11ec-8cea-3ff2e0cf939d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos