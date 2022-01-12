Bollywood: Farah Khan remembers choreographing for Shakira in 2006







Farah Khan |

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan has been behind the dance moves of countless Indian songs and even a performance by pop star Shakira. No, weren’t lying. Khan was a special guest on the Kapil Sharma Show with Raveena Tandon, when host Sharma asked her when she choreographed the Colombian singer for a Bollywood-inspired performance of the 2006 song Hips Dont Lie. I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song Bollywood style, she told the Kapil Sharma Show. So, I went there and choreographed Hips Dont Lie for her. Shakira performs at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Image credit: Reuters

Shakira performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2006, wearing elaborate Indian attire and desi background dancers. The singer even won the award for best choreography for her original dance. At the time, Khan told the BBC that Shakira learned the choreography the day before the show. Shakira is one of the most fabulous dancers in the world today, and with the performance getting a lot of talk, there was tremendous pressure to do it right, she said in an interview in September 2006. Khan added: She came to New York the day before her concert last performed in Canada and rehearsed with me for four hours. After we left, she continued to practice for at least an hour. Speaking of the dance style, Khan had said: She wanted a lot of semi-classical routines with typical Indian steps, and we even did the famous goddess step with her standing in front, and all of the dancers’ hands reaching out to the back. Khan began his career in choreography with the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She started working on dances for iconic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Se .., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Monsoon Wedding. She won six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography and an Indian National Film Award for Best Choreography.

