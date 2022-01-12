Commissioners offer no answer on new ambulance system | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

As the Village Public Safety Service moves forward with the Village Ambulance Service, Sumter County residents outside the retirement community are still waiting.

County administrator Bradley Arnold had said the public would receive an update at last night’s meeting, but neither he nor the commissioners explained why the issue had not been raised.

Amid response times, Sumter County Commissioners voted unanimously four months ago to end the ambulance contract with American Medical Response and move medical transportation under VPSD and Sumter County Fire and Rescue to from October 1, 2022.

But Arnold said last month that Sumter County Fire and Rescue, which serves the area outside of the villages, might not take on that role after all.

Taxpayers have been agitating since the September vote for details of how ambulances will be ordered and paid for, as commissioners did not set funds aside in the 2022 budget.

This budget includes 25% more expenses than the previous year.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin has suggested that federal COVID funds be applied to the ambulance problem, as have other counties.

But it was rejected by the newly elected majority of Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search who earmarked the money for broadband sewerage projects.

Last night Dave Fountaine from the village of Hawkins wanted to know why.

We just increased our spending by 25% last year in this county. I know we got $ 25 million from the Federal Rescue Act. If you look on the National Association of Counties website, the fifth priority is sewer projects and broadband. And you didn’t spend anything on emergency medical services or the other four priorities. I’d like to know why you just headed for water and sewer and broadband. A lot of people here have talked about ambulance and medical response services, and you haven’t spent anything to answer them. It is a great need.

Arnold explained the sewer projects in the South County, but did not address the issue of ambulances.

AMR’s contract expires on September 30, and the turnaround time for an ambulance order is typically 10 to 12 months.

Meanwhile, the village center community development district supervisory board will consider a contract to purchase 12 ambulances for the VPSD at its meeting today.

Arnold told the Daily Sun on December 15 that details of the county’s milestones would be presented at the next regular board meeting.

Neither he nor the commissioners indicated on Tuesday when the issue of ambulances would return to the agenda.

In other cases, the committee:

Unanimously approved the conclusion of contractual negotiations with Eisman & Russo for the construction of the extension from Buena Vista Boulevard to Meggison Road.

Unanimously approved contracts with CWR Contracting for road improvements on County Road 229 from State Road 44 to CR 462 and on CR 466 west of US Highway 301.

Unanimously approved new restrictions on cyber cafes in the county in an effort to reduce the high number of law enforcement calls at businesses.

