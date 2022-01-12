Will Javier Bardem still play Frankenstein’s monster? Here’s what the Dune actor says





Back when Universal Pictures was creating its Dark Universe franchise, Javier Bardem was on deck to play Frankenstein’s monster. However, this shared universe never came to fruition due to its first entry, The Mummy, underperforming critically and commercially in the summer of 2017. Since then Universal has embarked on a new creative path with its line of Monsters, but is it possible that the man who played Stilgar in the film by Denis Villeneuve Dune could still star in a new Frankenstein cinematic story? During its recent appearance on Sirius XM Jess Cagle’s show, Javier Bardem was asked if he was still keen on playing Frankenstein’s Monster for Universal. After mentioning that he had the right head size for the role, the actor replied: I haven’t heard anything about it so I don’t know where the situation is. Personally, I would love to play Frankenstein. Actually, I’d like to play both – Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein the Monster. Because it is the dichotomy and the contradiction of one, the same being. But I don’t know if it will or not. As far as I know, this does not happen. Javier Bardem has been associated with the Frankenstein Monster since 2016 when it was first reported that he was in talks to play the role of the towering bully. In May 2017, Bardem confirmed he was in talks for the role, but rather than playing the monstrosity in a direct adaptation of Mary Shelley’s original 1818 novel, he was to appear as the character in a remake of Bride of Frankenstein. But as stated before, this was all before The Mummy failed to impress, so all of Universal’s original plans for Frankenstein’s monster in the dark universe ended up being scrapped. At that time the play was for The beauty and the BeastBill Condon to direct, and Angelina Jolie was playing the protagonist of the title originally created by Elsa Lanchester. Fast forward so far, obviously, Javier Bardem has not been kept in the loop on whether he will still be able to play Frankenstein’s Monster. That said, it’s worth mentioning that in June 2020, producer David Koepp revealed that he has written a new version of the Bride of Frankenstein remake, and that the studio had started talking to directors. No major updates have been made since then, but it is possible that the remake is still in the development phase. If so, maybe Universal would still be a game for Bardem to participate in rather than looking for someone else to play Frankenstein’s Monster. If the studio decides they want a different actor, maybe they should look to Josh Brolin, as Bardem also said in the interview that his There is no country for old people costar has the same head size as him. If / when the day will come when Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein’s monster, be it in Bride of Frankenstein or another Universal Monsters project, we will pass this news on. For now, keep our 2022 release schedule handy to stay up to date on the films arriving this year.

