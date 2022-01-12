Shefali Shah Recalls Feeling “Terrible” After Being Replaced By “A Bigger Star” In The Project: “Aare bata toh dete” | Bollywood





Actor Shefali Shah has spoken of not being a part of a project after signing for it. In a new interview, although the actor did not name the project or the person, she revealed that she was replaced with “a bigger star”. Shefali Shah also recalled that she “felt bad about it” and hoped that at least the director would have informed her of the change in decision. She also said that it hurt her and that she “had lost a very beautiful role”. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shefali said: I’m not sure if someone could still sign me up for a project and I would find out the next day that I’m no longer a part of the show or movie (shrugs). We never know. Look, I don’t know how people operate. So I don’t think this incident has as much to do with me as it does with the person who did it. Finally, who was chosen is a bigger star, there is no debate in that. It is the prerogative of a director. She added, “All it took was for someone to make that call or the director would call me and say ‘I’m sorry or you know what we think xyz works best for the movie. Now, that’s human behavior, that’s basic courtesy… I felt bad about it. I felt bad about it but I also knew that the person they had chosen was a biggest star, was a star, I’m not a star, I’m an actor. Of course that hurt me. But it was more of a feeling of ‘Aare bata toh dete (You could’ve told me at least) ‘. Second, it was more of a feeling of’ S *** yaar, I lost a really nice part ‘, that was it. “ She also said that she had not met the person recently but received a message via someone apologizing to her. The person told her that she didn’t realize I didn’t tell you. Read also | Shefali Shah talks about the “disadvantages” of working with her husband Vipul Shah, adds that she never told him “simple liye ye kar” Shefali will then be seen on the next Human show, where she plays Dr Gauti Nath. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the show unveils unexpected secrets from the world of drugs and their effects on people with a gripping story of murder, mystery, lust and manipulation. It will be released on Disney + Hotstar on January 14.

