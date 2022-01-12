Euphoria Season 1 Review: Doing the Most

No matter how many characters come in and out of them, most episodes of Euphoria start by focusing on one person. Presented by protagonist and narrator Rue Bennet (Zendaya), HBO’s provocative teen drama focuses on one of his teenage classmates for a whirlwind tour of their story. It is usually a downer.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has an addictive father who left his family when she was young, and in the present, the boys are relentlessly objectifying him. Nate (Jacob Elordi), struggling with his sexuality, channels his frustration into athleticism and rage, arguably becoming the villain of the series. Kat (Barbie Ferriera) struggles with body image, finding her confidence in a side activity as a cam girl, to disconnect from her real-life friends. And Jules (Hunter Schafer), EuphoriaThe other protagonist is a trans girl newly arrived in town, weaving through the drama of these kids and their friends while trying to thrive on her terms.

EuphoriaThe first season of the first season which debuted in June 2019, its return delayed two and a half years by the coronavirus pandemic was notable for being HBO’s first teen drama, and took a look at that using extensively the freedoms offered by premium television. As outrageous as teen dramas like Riverdale maybe none of them can hold a candle for Euphoria, a show that has never encountered an illicit impulse to which it would not let itself go, nor a border that it would not push back. Most of the series’ episodes feature a lot of nudity, heavy drug use, and occasional violence. Since this is a show about teenagers (all played by actors in their twenties), it also tends to trigger any fatherly instincts the viewer might have: these kids do. most, always.

Photo: Eddy Chen / HBO

Based on an Israeli drama of the same name and presented in the United States by writer / director Sam Levinson, Euphoria is a fable about drug addiction through a teen drama. Rue is a drug addict, and the stories of her friends, filtered through her, give Euphoria his claustrophobic accent and whiplash-inducing tone. A given episode can go from ecstatic party scenes to graphic representations of sexual assault; moments of idle boredom with breathtaking choreographed dance numbers.

In the Season 2 premiere last weekend, Euphoria came back from his long hiatus with an episode centered around Fezco (Angus Cloud), the drug dealer with a heart of gold and a soft spot for Rue.

As a drug dealer in a story about users and drug addicts, he has a clearer perspective than most, but this one is unappreciated given his occupation and his status as a high school dropout. He hates the cycle, but knows there is only one place he can survive it, and every time he tries to get out of it, he’s pushed back to where he’s supposed to belong.

Across Fezco, the show is at its most brutal, yet another example of show maximalism, where everything goes as hard as its characters feel, and before the episode even gets halfway, its provider is dead and he and his friends are being held at gunpoint by the people for whom the vendor has worked.

Photo: Eddy Chen / HBO

This is only a small part of the first one, which makes a lightning catch on the Euphoria casting at a party is the spectacle in microcosm: a botched connection gives way to a humiliating grimace; Jules returns to town after Rue decides she can’t get away with her final season, and it all comes to a halt for a moment of nostalgia. And then it all ends with a vicious beating.

Because in Euphoria, every coming of age is a tragedy. It’s a second birth that could lead to nowhere, stasis at best or metaphorical death at worst, though actual death is also not out of the realm of possibilities. It’s easy to get carried away by the show’s surface antics, as the show has devoted so much of its energy to these antics. It’s unmistakably sensational, full of erect penises and casually aggressive sex, and it’s hard to take seriously as a teenage show, even though teenage characters are its medium of choice.

Addiction is where its strength lies as a story, and where Euphoria is the most convincing. In this, it makes sense that the story is about adolescents: the difference between youth and adulthood is that for a few brief years, happiness seems close at hand.