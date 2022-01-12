Zayn Malik Birthday: Happy Birthday, Zayn Malik! You are a legitimate Bollywood fan





From a One Direction idol to a true god of pop, Zayn Malik has come a long way since the days of the X Factor. Ever since Malik launched himself as an R&B artist with the hit single Pillow Talk, the 28-year-old pop icon has never looked back. However, Malik likes to revisit his desi roots often. Raised in a Pakistani immigrant family in the UK, he grew up watching and loving Bollywood movies, and often enjoys listening to Hindi movie tracks. In fact, it’s no secret that hitmaker Nobody Is Listening is a legitimate Bollywood fan. As the pop star enters her 29th year today, here’s a look back at all the times Malik was an honest Bollywood lover.

SRK fanboying



Yes, even the boy who can send millions of teenage hearts dizzy is not immune to Shah Rukh Khan’s charms. Malik met Khan at the 2015 Asian Awards in London and was overwhelmed by the humility of the actors. The I Don’t Wanna Live Forever frontman later confessed in an interview that while he always thought Khan could be a bit arrogant, after meeting the Veer-Zara star, he realized how much his assumptions were misplaced. It must be said, however, that Malik and Khan have since had a mutual admiration club. The 56 year old actor was also very impressed with his meeting with Malik and took a selfie with the young singer and posted it with the caption: “This kid is so cool. Allah bless him. This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. http://t.co/l0gV12n0kv – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 1429302726000 Enna Sona



While we can all say this about Malik without even blinking, the crooner has already written the title for this Ok Jannu song from the movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor on his Twitter timeline, and the desi tweeple has lost all his composure. At the time, the singer was dating model Gigi Hadid, and speculation was rife that the comment was a special nod to the beauty of the models. Kid & a Desi BF



Malik, like everyone who grew up in India, loved the great productions of Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a child. Media claim the singer made his baby mum, Hadid, watch Devdas when they were living together. Also in an interview, Malik also revealed that Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is perhaps the Bollywood movie he watched most often growing up. Musical Coverage



Malik often sings covers of Bollywood and Hindi songs and it is vain to say that fans adore his renditions in Hindi. The 29-year-old pop star caused a stir when he tried out his high-pitched version of Kailash Khers, Teri Deewani, and made Bollywood fans speculate that he likes Katrina Kaif after performing a cover of the song Race 3, Allah Duhai Hai.



In 2019, the singer revealed in an interview that he even recorded a Bollywood song with Qawali and Bhangra vibe for AR Rahman, and in 2021 he soothed all of our pandemic sick lives with his rendition of Chaudhvi ka chand. .

