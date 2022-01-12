SAG 2022 nominations: see the full list





Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning by Tick, Tick … Boom! star Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson on the @sagawards Instagram page. The films nominated this year are House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog, with three nominations each, while the television series Ted Lasso and Succession are tied for five. Other films nominated for SAG this year include Belfast, King Richard, West Side Story, Dont Look Up, Being the Ricardos and CODA, while series such as The Morning Show and Only Murders in the Building have performed well on the side. from television. The SAG nominations come days after the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which were reduced to a small-scale private affair after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about diversity and ethical breaches within of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Chosen by their acting peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered to be better indicators of who could triumph in the Oscar acting categories this spring. The 28th SAG Awards are scheduled to air on February 27 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. No hosts have been announced for the show, which will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. And now, here are the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Film

Belfast

CODA

Do not seek

Gucci House

king richard Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, the lost girl

Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, Maison Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, pass Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The morning show

Squid game

Succession

Yellowstone Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Estate

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Estate

Lee Jung-jae, squid game

Jeremy Strong, Estate Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, squid game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids’ Tale

Sarah Snook, Estate

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

Great

Hacks

The Kominsky method

Only the murders in the building

Ted lasso Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only the murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, the big one

Sandra Oh, the president

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Easttown mare Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, maid

Jean Smart, Easttown mare

Kate Winslet, Easttown mare Outstanding action performance by a set of stunts in a movie

Black Widow

Dune

Matrix resurrections

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Easttown mare

Squid game Times editor Geoff Berkshire contributed to this report.

