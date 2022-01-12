Entertainment
SAG 2022 nominations: see the full list
Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning by Tick, Tick … Boom! star Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson on the @sagawards Instagram page.
The films nominated this year are House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog, with three nominations each, while the television series Ted Lasso and Succession are tied for five.
Other films nominated for SAG this year include Belfast, King Richard, West Side Story, Dont Look Up, Being the Ricardos and CODA, while series such as The Morning Show and Only Murders in the Building have performed well on the side. from television.
The SAG nominations come days after the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which were reduced to a small-scale private affair after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about diversity and ethical breaches within of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.
Chosen by their acting peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered to be better indicators of who could triumph in the Oscar acting categories this spring.
The 28th SAG Awards are scheduled to air on February 27 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. No hosts have been announced for the show, which will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
And now, here are the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Film
Belfast
CODA
Do not seek
Gucci House
king richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, the lost girl
Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, Maison Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, pass
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The morning show
Squid game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Estate
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Estate
Lee Jung-jae, squid game
Jeremy Strong, Estate
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, squid game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids’ Tale
Sarah Snook, Estate
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
Great
Hacks
The Kominsky method
Only the murders in the building
Ted lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only the murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, the big one
Sandra Oh, the president
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Easttown mare
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, maid
Jean Smart, Easttown mare
Kate Winslet, Easttown mare
Outstanding action performance by a set of stunts in a movie
Black Widow
Dune
Matrix resurrections
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Easttown mare
Squid game
Times editor Geoff Berkshire contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-01-12/sag-nominations-2022-full-list-nominees
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]