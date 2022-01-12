2022 seems to have started off on a high for these Bollywood divas, from Kriti Sanon to Taapsee Pannu, as they have their back-to-back films to finish. Speaking of which, here we have shared the list of Busiest Actresses in 2022 as reported by India Tv News.
1. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is all prepared with Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, Bachchan Panday alongside Akshay Kumar and Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, in addition, she also works in Shehzada and Adipurush.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt made a lot of noise after the release of the RRR trailer, she also has SLB director Gangubai Kathiawadi on the roster. She is currently working with Karan Johar in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actress has also completed her first production film, Darling and also has Brahmastra on the roster.
3. Deepika Padukone
The actress is busy with her own produced film, also working on Project K with Prabhas; and also has Pathan with SRK, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Intern (Hindi Remake) with Amitabh Bachchan and Shakun Batra’s next.
4. Yami Gautam
The actress recently wrapped up for Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. In addition, she also toured for ‘A Thursday’ and LOST by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The actress also has OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar on the roster.
5. Taapsee Pannu
The actress is currently working in Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baara and Aakash Bhatiya’s Loop Lapeta.
Image credit: – Instagram
