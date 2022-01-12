Home and Away: Actor Jason Smith’s Surprising Career Change

Jason Smith played Robbie Hunter in Home and Away from 2003 to 2006, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas.

But he’s no longer acting these days and instead has a successful behind-the-scenes career in Australia and the United States.

The 37-year-old was most recently the associate producer of the Name That Tune musical quiz show, which aired in the United States early last year.

The Fox show, hosted by 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski alongside bandleader and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, was filmed at ICCSydney in late 2020.

Locally, he worked as a producer on seasons one (2019) and three (2021) of Channel 10’s hit guessing game The Masked Singer.

His behind-the-scenes career also includes writing credits for four episodes of Power Rangers Megaforce in 2014, and five episodes of Home and Away from 2012 to 2013.

In 2019, Jason hosted Home and Away’s Summer Bay Christmas special.

This role was accompanied by a series of podcasts, which he also featured, along with interviews with cast members.

At the time, he was askedThe morning showif he ever considered returning to Summer Bay.

He said: “If Robbie’s evil twin brother Bobby wants to come back, I’m in it. If the right scenario presents itself, I’d love to come back.”

“Coming back to the show and walking through the doors of the Summer Bay house for the first episode gave me all the feelings. I felt like I had never left, ”he added, referring to the filming of the television show.

In addition to his television work, Jason hosted Nova FM’s Late Nights for a year in 2016.