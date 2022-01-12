Entertainment
Home and Away: Actor Jason Smith’s Surprising Career Change
What happened to Robbie Hunter from Home and Away? Actor Jason Smith’s surprising career change after stepping away from the spotlight
Jason Smith played Robbie Hunter in Home and Away from 2003 to 2006, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas.
But he’s no longer acting these days and instead has a successful behind-the-scenes career in Australia and the United States.
The 37-year-old was most recently the associate producer of the Name That Tune musical quiz show, which aired in the United States early last year.
What happened to Robbie Hunter from Home and Away? Inside actor Jason Smith’s new career behind the scenes after stepping away from the spotlight
The Fox show, hosted by 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski alongside bandleader and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, was filmed at ICCSydney in late 2020.
Locally, he worked as a producer on seasons one (2019) and three (2021) of Channel 10’s hit guessing game The Masked Singer.
His behind-the-scenes career also includes writing credits for four episodes of Power Rangers Megaforce in 2014, and five episodes of Home and Away from 2012 to 2013.
Project: Jason, who starred in Home and Away from 2003 to 2006, was most recently the associate producer of the Name That Tune musical quiz show, which aired in the United States early last year.
On set: Locally, he worked as a producer on seasons one (2019) and three (2021) of Channel 10’s hit guessing game The Masked Singer.
In 2019, Jason hosted Home and Away’s Summer Bay Christmas special.
This role was accompanied by a series of podcasts, which he also featured, along with interviews with cast members.
At the time, he was askedThe morning showif he ever considered returning to Summer Bay.
Creative: His behind-the-scenes career also includes writing credits for four episodes of Power Rangers Megaforce in 2014, and five episodes of Home and Away from 2012 to 2013
Return to the Bay: In 2019, Jason hosted the TV show Home and Away’s Christmas in Summer Bay. This role was accompanied by a series of podcasts, which he also presented
On Air: In addition to his TV work, Jason hosted Nova FM’s Late Nights for a year in 2016. Pictured with E! Australian presenter Ksenija Lukich in 2016
He said: “If Robbie’s evil twin brother Bobby wants to come back, I’m in it. If the right scenario presents itself, I’d love to come back.”
“Coming back to the show and walking through the doors of the Summer Bay house for the first episode gave me all the feelings. I felt like I had never left, ”he added, referring to the filming of the television show.
In addition to his television work, Jason hosted Nova FM’s Late Nights for a year in 2016.
Remember this? Jason (left) starred alongside Chris Hemsworth (right) in Home and Away
