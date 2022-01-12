Lara Dutta opens up about ageism and lack of representation in Bollywood



Lara Dutta in her new web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Image Credit: Zee5



Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Lara Dutta, who has always been a strong advocate for equality in the arts, says her advanced age is a symbol of her new-found freedom.

The Miss Universe 2000 winner is now 43 and has observed that the acting jobs that come along at her age are much more substantial and solid than expected.

Entertainment industries around the world are known to provide better opportunities for women in their 20s and early 30s compared to women in their 40s and 50s. They are also known to be more forgiving of men of the same age range. But the momentum is slowly shifting in the actress’ favor, says Dutta.

Honestly, age has freed me. Since I was in my 40s, I’ve finally been playing roles that are appropriate for my age and finally playing the kind of characters I’ve always wanted to be as an actor, Dutta said in an interview with Gulf News on Zoom.

Dutta was on call to promote her latest Kaun Banegi Shikharwati web series, streaming on Zee5 now, in which she stars as Princess Devyani, a royalty and the eldest of four siblings vying for the crown.

In his recent film, the hit thriller Bell Bottom, Dutta played the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who is forced to make difficult life and death decisions in her life of duty. In another Hiccups & Hookups series, she plays the ferocious 39-year-old divorcee Vasudha Rao who tries to navigate the modern dating world. All of these recent roles have been diverse and versatile.

Lara Dutta who plays a political leader in ‘Bell Bottom’

Image Credit: Provided



This is Dutta’s second round as an actress, following her self-imposed sabbatical since having a baby with tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi. But the breakup hasn’t derailed her career as she seems to have returned to the world of movies and web series with more determination.

You know, I’ve never been someone who comes into the industry saying I want to be the main lady or that I want to be a hero. I wanted to be an actor and I was finally getting those kinds of roles written for us. I honestly believe that the cohort of women between 35 and 55 has never been addressed. Nothing was done on them, she stressed.

The lack of representation in this age group annoyed him. As much as she is grateful for the success she has had so far, she has a bone to choose from here.

Either you play this mother who sacrificed herself for a long time, or this pati-vrata [husband-adoring wife] lady, but that’s how it is [expletive]! Forgive my French, but you’re tired of being in charge of such roles. At one point, when I was in my thirties, I got tired of playing the same kind of characters. And so that sabbatical when my daughter was born was a blessing in disguise, Dutta said.

Lara dutta

Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News



She is currently enjoying this phase as an artist where meaningful and imperfect roles are written for female characters in movies and web series.

Ten years ago, such roles didn’t exist for my predecessors and I feel incredibly lucky, Dutta said.

Things are going so well that his latest comedy series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati also stars Naseeruddin Shah as his eccentric king / father and actresses Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh and Kritika Kamra as his bickering sisters. was even written by a woman Ananya Banjerjee. It was a big draw for Dutta and her co-star Singh.

And when you have a woman who writes female characters, there is so much more depth and more layers for you.A woman will write a female character with flaws and she will write in a way that she is not constantly up to date. height of that ideal of what a perfect wife or perfect sister or perfect daughter should be, said Dutta.

A photo from the ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ web series

Image Credit: Zee5



All the norms and stereotypes of the ideal of the perfect woman are shattered, with one good feminine project at the same time.

Now we get roles where women are evil or they’re shamelessly ambitious or they’re just confused and I love that, Dutta said.

Plus, all of the women on this show got along well and weren’t mean to each other. Actress Anya Singh, who is the youngest and least experienced of the actresses on set, vouches for Dutta and how they all supported each other.

Much to everyone’s chagrin we women got along like this house on fire We were all a little eccentric and we all have our own distinct personalities and keedas [quirks], but we get along so well! But our board game nights at each other’s homes can get intense now, but we’re a tight group, Dutta said.

