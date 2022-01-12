Prince Andrew faces trial of accuser of sexual abuse – US judge

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Andrew has failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit, accusing the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her as a teenager.
In a ruling released on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre could pursue allegations that Andrew had beaten her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her.
The Manhattan judge said it was premature to assess Andrew’s efforts to “question” those claims, although the 61-year-old prince may do so during a trial.
Kaplan said it was also too early to decide whether Giuffre’s civil settlement with Epstein in 2009 “clearly and unambiguously” protected Andrew from being sued by Giuffre.
The judge did not consider the merits of Giuffre’s claims.
Lawyers for Andrew and Giuffre did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, has denied Giuffre’s accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home owned by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two of Epstein’s properties.
In the 2009 settlement, Epstein paid Giuffre $ 500,000, without admitting responsibility, to end her trial in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her as a minor.
POSSIBLE END OF YEAR TEST
Kaplan’s decision keeps Giuffre’s case against Andrew on track for a lawsuit that Kaplan says could begin between September and December 2022 if a settlement is not found.
While the allegations have not been proven and the prince is not charged with wrongdoing, his ties to Epstein have damaged his reputation and cost him many royal duties.
Andrew’s problems escalated after critics said he failed, in a 2019 BBC interview, to be sympathetic to victims of Epstein’s abuse.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Kaplans’ decision.
Epstein committed suicide at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.
Maxwell, 60, was convicted on December 29 of recruiting and preparing girls to abuse Epstein between 1994 and 2004.
She is seeking a new trial after a juror told media, including Reuters, that during jury deliberations he discussed being a victim of sexual abuse.
“BONDED” REGULATION
In its 44-page decision, Kaplan said the “muddled” language of Giuffre and Epstein’s 2009 settlement agreement suggested that they may have reached “common ground” to protect others from future. trial.
The settlement included language to “free forever” various people who “could have been included as a potential accused” in Giuffre’s lawsuit against Epstein.
“We don’t know what, if anything, went through the minds of the parties” when drafting the settlement, Kaplan wrote.
Giuffre and Andrew “have articulated at least two reasonable interpretations of critical language,” the judge continued. “The agreement is therefore ambiguous.
Settlement agreements can prevent plaintiffs like Giuffre from pursuing further litigation, even against third parties.
Kaplan also rejected Andrew’s claim that letting Giuffre sue violated his due process rights under the New York constitution.
Giuffre sued Andrew last August, less than a week before a state law expired giving accusers a two-year window to press charges for alleged child abuse long ago.
Kaplan called the window, which has been extended for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “a reasonable measure to address injustice to victims” of child sexual abuse.
Report by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; additional reporting by Michael Holden in London; edited by Jonathan Oatis
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
