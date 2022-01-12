Jim Gardner of 6ABC Delivers Latest “Action News at 11” Show

After more than 40 years, Jim Gardner gave his final approval after showing the 11pm news on 6ABC.

Tuesday night Gardner said goodbye to his late night Action News viewers as he slashed his schedule before his full retirement later this year.

No one is more grateful than me for the special, no, unique relationship between Action News and you, our viewers, Gardner said to end the show. In a way, we made a deal a long time ago, we respect you and our commitment to honest and fair dealing, and you place your trust in us.

And thank you for allowing me to enter your homes so late at night for the past 45 years. I never took your hospitality for granted, Gardner added.

Gardner, 73, had broadcast the 11 p.m. newscast since May 11, 1977, after joining the station as a reporter the year before. He will continue to host the 6 p.m. newscast alongside sports presenter Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist Cecily Tynan before his full retirement at the end of 2022.

My main wish for next year is to see this pandemic retire before me, Gardner said.

Replacing him in the anchor chair at 11 p.m. will be his longtime colleague Rick Williams, whom Gardner congratulated on Tuesday night.

You don’t have to tell yourself that Rick is an extraordinary broadcast reporter. You already know it. He will preside over the best days of this upcoming newscast, Gardner said in his signature.

Williams, who co-hosts the 5 p.m. newscast as well as Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17, will deliver its first show at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Rick is uniquely qualified with his 30+ years of experience anchoring Action News morning, noon and night. His knowledge of our region and his deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice, said Bernie Prazenica, president and CEO of 6ABC, in a statement.

So what does Gardner plan to do in his spare time? To get started, watch a few Sixers games with his wife, Amy. But he told the Inquirer that he will have to wait until the current COVID-19 situation in the city begins to calm down.

I think at this point I’m staying away from athletic arenas for a while, Gardner said. I think I’ll wait a bit until omicron is gone before I start being a regular customer of Wells Fargo Center.

Among those weighing in on Gardners’ departure was late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Each evening, Gardner promoted the names of guests appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which immediately follows Action News (For nerds, the guests Gardner teased on his last show were comedian Jim Gaffigan, actress Ann Dowd, and music from Ryan Hurd).

Why are you leaving the 11 o’clock news? Are you angry against me? Did I do this? Don’t answer me, I’m on tape, Kimmel said. Just know that I will miss your mustache and the rest of you too.

Here is Gardners’ full signature, as transcribed by 6ABC:

So this is my last show as the presenter of Action News at 11. It was a fairly long show that started on May 11, 1977.

One of the big stories that night was the vote of the SEPTA board of directors to increase the fares of buses, streetcars and subways from 35 to 45 cents.

The Phillies lost to the Giants 4-2 and Houston beat the Sixers 118-94.

Full disclosure, I didn’t remember these things, I looked for them.

That was about 16,500 11am news broadcasts ago, and our goal for each was the same as tonight: to provide a responsible, accurate, thoughtful and convincing account of the events of the day.

I loved anchoring the 11 o’clock news for four and a half decades.

For me, this newscast has been the perfect mix of local news, which is our priority, and what is happening seen through a larger lens, nationally and internationally.

But I understood a long time ago that if we want to know what people are thinking everywhere, we can often find out by looking no further than in our own communities, our own school boards and municipal councils, our goal organizations. non-profit. , our law enforcement agencies, our business communities, our colleges and universities, our union locals and our places of worship.

This is what we have tried to do, hopefully with some success.

I sincerely hope that Action News at 11 provided useful information early on in the COVID-19 phenomenon, which we informed, but also that we helped you navigate the often confusing, and sometimes controversial, paths leading to your efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones.

It was and continues to be a story like no other.

No one is more thankful than I for the special, no, unique relationship between Action News and you, our viewers. In a way, we made a deal a long time ago, we respect you and our commitment to honest and fair dealing, and you place your trust in us. And I can’t help but think that it is happening here in a more authentic and even more intimate way than anywhere else.

Everyone at this TV station cherishes it, and no one more than me.

And certainly no one more than Rick Williams who will sit in that chair and join Cecily and Ducis from tomorrow night.

You don’t have to tell yourself that Rick is an extraordinary broadcast reporter. You already know it. He will preside over the best days of this newscast which are yet to come.

And it will be supported by two remarkably talented people: producer Laura Mammarella and executive producer Matt Dennis. They are excellent at their job and make an anchor participation in the process of airing this nightly newscast nothing short of a joy.

Several other people should be mentioned.

Dann Cuellar has given his storytelling talent to this nightly newscast for decades. While our 11am news is always great when it comes to covering local news and breaking news, no one is more responsible than Dann.

Former executive producer Rick Williams, unrelated to this show’s next host, gave his heart and soul to Action News at age 11 for a generation. He and producer Matt Simansky have formed a powerful partnership, and their intelligence, judgment and dedication have made us infinitely better every night.

Oh, by the way, the efforts of all these people wouldn’t have counted without the exceptional work of director Mike Katz, who after all puts us and keeps us on the air.

I’m lucky to be able to work with Cecily and Ducis for another year at six o’clock.

We respect each other, we care about each other and I think they were a pretty good team.

And on this occasion, I also think of two people who left their handprints on this show and on my heart: Gary Papa and Dave Roberts. Even as death approached, Gary was larger than life. As for Dave, whom I consider a very dear friend, I continued to feel his presence and benefit from his guidance every night.

And thank you for allowing me to enter your homes so late at night for the past 45 years. I never took your hospitality for granted.

And I look forward to continuing to share dinner time with you for next year.

My main wish for next year: to see this pandemic retire before me.

Hopefully.