Unique aqueducts and decorations stole the show





The Ambani clan are known for their larger-than-life lifestyle and down to earth nature. And, when it comes to celebrations, the Ambanis go out of their way to make it a big one. That said, on December 10, 2021, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s son, Prithvi Ambani, turned one, and on his first birthday, the Ambanis had a big party for him. And today we got our hands on a video of the same. December 10, 2021, Prithvi Akash Ambani had been a year old, and an Akash Ambani fan page posted a photo of the little munchkin with his of, Mukesh Ambani. In the photo, Prithvi looked adorable as he paired up with her of in white kurta-pajamas. Prithvi had superimposed his kurta with a red bandhani Nehru printed jacket, while Mukesh Ambani had opted for a burgundy Nehru jacket. Posing for the camera with her curious eyes, Prithvi looked too cute for words. Recommended Reading: Esha Deol Over 20 Years In The Movies, Thanks Boney Kapoor And His Late Wife, Sridevi For Her Success A few moments ago we came across a video of Mukesh Ambani’s grandson, Prithvi Ambani’s first birthday. While the Ambani haven’t shared any videos or photos of the same, it was one of Akash Ambani’s fan clubs who shared a glimpse of the big party. In the video, we can see the city of Jamnagar all adorned with colorful lights and all lit up as far as the eye can see. In addition, what caught our attention were the unique fountains and other hydraulic works, which stole the show from the venue. Check it out below: On January 11, 2022, Akash Ambani’s fan page posted photos from the first birthday of Prithvi Akash Ambani, Akash Ambani’s son. From his delicious teddy-themed crown cake to adorable plush cupcakes, lollipops and brownies and return gifts wrapped with ‘Prince Prithivi’ themed wrapping paper, he had proven that most young member of the Ambani clan is indeed a prince in the making. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana buys posh apartment in Mumbai for huge amount of Rs. 19 crores Earlier, while we were all glued to our social media feed to get a glimpse of Prithvi Akash Ambani’s first birthday celebration, the Ambani family had not shared any photos or videos of the same. However, we had come across a video of Prithvi’s birthday celebration making the rounds on social media. In the video shared by one of the fan pages, we could see singer Arijit Singh performing live on stage at Prithivi’s birthday party. On December 28, 2021, Mukesh Ambani, while addressing his colleagues, friends and family, shared his new journey as a grandparent. He had started his speech by welcoming the newest member of the Ambanis and revealed that he had brought immense joy and happiness into their lives. He said: “Prithvi is the newest member of our family. Over the past year he has brought unlimited joy into our lives. I am sure all of the parents and grandparents among you have experienced the same joy.” For those unaware, it was December 10, 2020, when Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani welcomed their son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Don’t Miss: Nia Sharma Opens Up About Her Body Problems, Reveals She Sleeps “On An Empty Stomach” For A Flat Stomach SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

