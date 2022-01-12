“The Young And The Restless” actor Richard Burgi fired after violation of Covid policy – Deadline





Actor Richard Burgi was fired from CBS daytime drama The young and the restless after what he says is his inadvertent violation of the show’s Covid policy. In an Instagram Story video last night, Burgi, whose credits include Desperate housewives and General hospital, said he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy” by following the CDC’s recent recommendation of a five-day isolation period. He says he was unaware that the show had a 10-day isolation policy. “I felt bad about it,” Burgi said in the video post. “I still do. It bothers me a lot but it’s like that. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing their best, just like the rest of us. The actor said he was visiting his family “in the East” during the holidays when he tested positive for Covid around Christmas. He explained that he “took the necessary five days that the CDC recommended, came back, then tested negative twice at the studio … and reported for work, but was not within the guidelines of the show, which is a 10-day protocol, so I inadvertently violated the show’s Covid rules and protocols. “ Sources close to the production confirm to Deadline that Burgi is no longer on the show due to a violation of Covid protocols. Burgi, on Instagram Story

The CDC updated its Covid isolation guidelines on December 27 by shortening the recommended isolation time for people with Covid to five days. It is recommended that people who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms disappear (without fever for 24 hours) to follow the isolation of five days by five days of wearing a mask in the presence of other people. Burgi announced via social media last weekend that he was leaving the show, but did not indicate a reason. He said in the Instagram video that he wanted to “set the record straight”. The young and the restless recently announced that Guiding light Actor Robert Newman will make his debut in February as Ashland Locke, the role Burgi had played since last year. “I really wish the gentleman who comes to play Ashland a wonderful time,” said Burgi. “He’s going to be working with the most amazing actress and a great cast. It’s an amazing show, I only have fond memories and good wishes for it. Last March, Deadline exclusively reported on the casting of Burgi in the recurring role of Ashland Locke. It was featured in an episode on March 11.

