Hyderabad Police Book Actor Siddharth for a tweet against Saina Nehwal





A case has been filed against actor Siddharth by the Cybercrime branch of Hyderabad Police for his controversial tweet against Indian shuttle ace Saina Nehwal, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint filed by a woman in Hyderabad against Siddharth for his online comments against the badminton player, the case was filed against the actor under section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI. Saina Nehwal said on Wednesday that she was happy that Siddharth had issued a public apology for his unsavory remarks towards him after recently raising concerns about the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Siddharth’s response to the Olympic bronze medalist’s tweet about Prime Minister Modi’s security breach in Punjab drew a lot of criticism days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to block ” immediately “the actor’s account. He apologized, calling his comment a “gross joke” and admitted that he could not “justify my tone and my words”. Saina said she was glad he recognized her. In an open letter posted to Twitter, the actor from Rang De Basanti wrote: “Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my crass joke I wrote in response to one of your tweets there. a few days. “ “I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or my anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that. “As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land,” he added. Read also : Paparazzo slams Siddharth’s dirty mental state after his tweet to Saina Nehwal, announces boycott; she reacts Saina, who is a member of the ruling BJP, said she was glad Siddharth admitted his comments were not in good taste. “He only said it and he’s apologizing now. I was surprised to see myself on Twitter that day. I didn’t speak to him but I’m glad he apologized,” he said. -she declared on the sidelines of the Indian Open underway in Delhi. “See, it’s about women, he shouldn’t be targeting a woman like that but it’s okay, I don’t mind, I’m happy in my space and God bless him,” she added. The 42-year-old actor claimed to be a “staunch feminist” and claimed he would never say anything to a woman with “malicious intent.” there: 10

