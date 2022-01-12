Entertainment
Poitier and Bogdanovich: the rebels
Last week, the cinema lost two giants Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich who each made history in their own way. Our leading film critics discussed the men, their careers and their heritage.
MANOHLA DARGIS When Poitier and Bogdanovich died last week, you and I talked about how each helped shape the periods in which they emerged. I’ve been thinking about it ever since. We know their careers briefly overlapped: Bogdanovich directed Poitier in the 1996 TV movie To Sir, With Love 2, a sequel to the 1967 film. For the most part, however, they had distinct trajectories shaped in part by race. , personal choices and what was happening both in the country and in the industry.
It is fascinating to draw the arcs of these separate paths. Poitiers begins the first, with its big big studio break, the drama of 1950 No Exit. He was working at Jim Crow Hollywood which he would later help overthrow, but it took so long. In some ways, the pressures and contradictions he faced came to a head at the end of the decade with the release of The provocateurs in 1958, where he is tied with Tony Curtis. A year later, however, Poitier is on her knees playing Porgy in Porgy and Bess, a role he rejected but was effectively forced to assume.
AO SCOTT Bogdanovich was basically a historian. Poitier was a maker of history. When we started talking about them side by side, it wasn’t to compare their accomplishments, but to look at how their very different careers informed the changes taking place in American cinema after the studio era.
Poitier entered this system and has no illusions about his interest in racial progress. Hollywood never really had much of a conscience, he told an interviewer. The social conscience of which you speak of the enduring myth of liberal Hollywood has always been only a handful of men, including Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who directed No Way Out and Stanley Kramer, who directed The Defiant Ones. . This city has never been infected with that kind of goodness, Poitier said. He was never able to romanticize old Hollywood like Bogdanovich did.
DARGIS Absolutely among other things, I doubt Poitier would have had access to all those sometimes forgotten Old Hollywood veterans like John Ford and Orson Welles. Bogdanovich defended them in his writings and pleadings, and he learned about filmmaking through their conversations and watching them work. I was watching Bogdanovich’s anthology Who the Devil Made It and he was 20 when he did his first interview, in 1960, with Sidney Lumet. By this time, Bogdanovich had studied acting with Stella Adler, possibly one of the reasons he was fantastic with actors and had worked in around 40 professional stage productions, one of which he directed. What a wonder!
That year, Poitier was 33 years old and began to tour Paris Blues, a film that I love despite its flaws, including its marginalization. Yet the film has Poitier and Diahann Carroll playing lovers and they are beautiful, and shown to be eager. and desirable. Poitier was disappointed with the turn of the film and said the studio had chickened out on us, it was still sold out, it seems by the white powers, no matter how well-meaning they seemingly. In 1960, he also joined a campaign Raising money for the defense of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. It doesn’t take anything away from Bogdanovich to say that Poitier lived in an entirely different reality.
SCOTT With Bogdanovich, it could seem that reality was defined above all by the films and his love for them. His cinephilia marked him as a founding member, along with guys like George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, of what was once called the film school generation. Not that Bogdanovich ever attended film school.
In general, I find film schools disappointing, he told an American Film Institute audience. They spend way too much time on production and not enough time showing the right films to students. Students need to see the classics. Some of his best modern day madman movies What’s up doc? (1972); the black and white road movie about the Depression Moon paper (1973) are full of this respect for tradition.
Some of the less good too. In Nickelodeon (1976), he tried to bring some of the charm of early cinema to the new Hollywood, making Ryan ONeal an accidental director and Burt Reynolds a screen idol. They spent the early 1910s putting two reels together and fighting against industry consolidation, and found themselves at the 1915 premiere of DW Griffiths The Birth of A Nation, which aired under its original title, The Clansman. In keeping with the dominant Hollywood origin story of the time, this film is hailed as an artistic and commercial breakthrough goodbye nickelodeons, hello cinema palace! while his celebration of the Ku Klux Klan is dismissed.
The story of the rebirth of the late 1960s and early 1970s in American films is traditionally told as a story of rebellious and heroic white men. But as in the days of silence, the truth is more complicated and more interesting. It was also the time when Poitier (along with other black pioneers like Gordon Parks, Ossie Davis and Melvin Van Peebles) turned to directing. It started with a western, Buck and the preacher (1972), set in the post-Civil War landscape familiar to so many photos of Ford. He also performed there, with Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. Do you think the genre’s choice and its treatment of its tropes say a lot about its own relationship to Hollywood’s past?
DARGIS Without a doubt, even if this relation to genre was very different from that of those white directors, Bogdanovich included, who revisited (or were swallowed up by) classic forms of cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. The measure of a man, he says he saw his first film as a child. It was a western and he was so impressed that he told his sister, I would like to go to Hollywood and be a cowboy. He didn’t know what Hollywood was; he believed people raised cows there, a misunderstanding of children which is all the more poignant given how historically unwelcoming the city has been for black talent.
One of the reasons Poitier appeared in the west Duel at Diablo (1966), he said, is that it gave him the opportunity to create a heroic image for black children who love westerns. He was apparently also disappointed with this film, and his love for westerns and the intricate iconography of the American cowboy were not yet in sync. Imagine the representational weight his version of The Wild Bunch or a Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid could have had in the late 1960s! Belafonte and Poitier had been interested in making a western, but nothing came of it until they teamed up for Buck and the Preacher, which we both adore for its behind-the-scenes story as much as the one behind. the screen.
SCOTT This story is a sign of how things have changed. Belafonte and Poitier were the producers. They disagreed with lead director Joseph Sargent and asked Columbia Pictures to replace him. Filming had already started in Mexico, and Poitier offered to take over temporarily so production could continue while the studio looked for someone else. Finally they called and said, Why don’t you just keep shooting? Poitier remembered years later. This is how I started to realize. I just got thrown in.
Poitier went on to become one of the most successful comic book directors of the next decade, playing the straight guy of Bill Cosby in the crime trilogy Uptown Saturday Night (1974), Lets Do It Again (1975) and A Piece of the Action (1977), and directing Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder through the incarceration farce Stir Crazy (1980).
These were also Bogdanovich’s best years. We don’t have room to revisit all of the dramatic ups and downs of his career, but I think there is some perspective on this much-mythologized time to be gained by comparing the way he and Poitier navigated the changes in Hollywood. It is instructive, for example, that both were involved in attempts by artist groups to take advantage of the studios’ diminishing power and assert their own independence. Poitier was one of the founders of First Artists, which brought together movie stars (including Paul Newman and Barbra Streisand) in search of creative control. Inspired by this example, Bogdanovich, along with Coppola and William Friedkin, organized the Directors Company. Both experiments ultimately failed, which may say as much about Hollywood as the fact that they were attempted in the first place.
DARGIS Part of the pathos of the 1970s is that for all of the great movies made this decade, including by Poitier and Bogdanovich, the era laid the foundation for the industry’s conglomeration, blockbuster, and Disney-fication. The two men have traveled different routes, created great work, won top honors in the industry, and made a lot of money for a lot of people. But by the end of the 1970s, everyone’s glory years were over. They continued to work, on and off, with success and not, until they were the kind of great departed that the culture is happy to forget until they were old enough to nostalgically revere them. . I’m glad that at least we can do that and watch their movies too. Work is everywhere, but it is also immortal.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/movies/sidney-poitier-peter-bogdanovich.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]