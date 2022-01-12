Poitier and Bogdanovich: the rebels

SCOTT This story is a sign of how things have changed. Belafonte and Poitier were the producers. They disagreed with lead director Joseph Sargent and asked Columbia Pictures to replace him. Filming had already started in Mexico, and Poitier offered to take over temporarily so production could continue while the studio looked for someone else. Finally they called and said, Why don’t you just keep shooting? Poitier remembered years later. This is how I started to realize. I just got thrown in.

Poitier went on to become one of the most successful comic book directors of the next decade, playing the straight guy of Bill Cosby in the crime trilogy Uptown Saturday Night (1974), Lets Do It Again (1975) and A Piece of the Action (1977), and directing Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder through the incarceration farce Stir Crazy (1980).

These were also Bogdanovich’s best years. We don’t have room to revisit all of the dramatic ups and downs of his career, but I think there is some perspective on this much-mythologized time to be gained by comparing the way he and Poitier navigated the changes in Hollywood. It is instructive, for example, that both were involved in attempts by artist groups to take advantage of the studios’ diminishing power and assert their own independence. Poitier was one of the founders of First Artists, which brought together movie stars (including Paul Newman and Barbra Streisand) in search of creative control. Inspired by this example, Bogdanovich, along with Coppola and William Friedkin, organized the Directors Company. Both experiments ultimately failed, which may say as much about Hollywood as the fact that they were attempted in the first place.

DARGIS Part of the pathos of the 1970s is that for all of the great movies made this decade, including by Poitier and Bogdanovich, the era laid the foundation for the industry’s conglomeration, blockbuster, and Disney-fication. The two men have traveled different routes, created great work, won top honors in the industry, and made a lot of money for a lot of people. But by the end of the 1970s, everyone’s glory years were over. They continued to work, on and off, with success and not, until they were the kind of great departed that the culture is happy to forget until they were old enough to nostalgically revere them. . I’m glad that at least we can do that and watch their movies too. Work is everywhere, but it is also immortal.