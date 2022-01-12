Timeline of events in Kerala actor assault case as survivor reveals identity

The assault case of an actor from Kerala who has been in the headlines for several years gained momentum after the survivor revealed her identity via an Instagram post for the very first time. When the Malayalam media fraternity has expressed solidarity, actor Dileep, the eighth defendant in the case, is watching another investigation.

Statements by director Balachandrakumar brought new dimensions to the case as he released audio clips suggesting Dileep’s direct involvement in the plot. Here is a timeline of events that culminated when the survivor revealed her identity.

February 17, 2017: A popular actor from South India is kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a group of men in a moving car near Kochi. They also record the assault. It is then dropped off at the home of actor-director Lals. She knew the main author, a man named Pulsar Suni. A history flipper, Suni has worked as a driver for several industry players. She files a complaint and the police register an FIR.

February 19, 2017: Police arrest three of the seven defendants in the case within two days. Pulsar Suni, the first accused, was however on the run.

February 23, 2017: Pulsar Suni and another defendant, Vijeesh, appear before the additional chief justice. They are placed in police custody. The day before, a lawyer gives the magistrate of Angamaly a mobile phone and a memory device containing the visuals of the assault. After Pulsar Suni’s arrest, the police continued to investigate a possible conspiracy.

February 26, 2017: Claims by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that there is no conspiracy in the affair are drawing criticism from the opposition.

April 18, 2017: The first indictment in the case is filed by the police naming Pulsar Suni and six others as accused.

June 23, 2017: Jinson, an inmate of Pulsar Suni at Kakkanad Sub-Prison, revealed that Suni shared some details about the crime with him. The police decided to reopen the case.

June 24, 2017: A letter allegedly sent by Pulsar Suni to actor Dileep surfaces. On the same day, Dileep and his friend, director Nadirsha, told a TV station that they received a threatening call from someone claiming to be an acquaintance of Sunis demanding 1.5 crore rupees not to reveal the Dileep’s name in the case.

June 26, 2017: In an interview with a news channel, actor Dileep accuses the survivor of sexual assault. He insinuates that she had been friends with Pulsar Suni.

June 28, 2017: Dileep and Nadirsha are questioned for nearly 13 hours by the investigative team.

July 10, 2017: SIT arrests actor Dileep. He is sent to Aluva sub-prison. The motive for the crime would be revenge since the survivor was among the friends of Dileep’s wife, Manju Warrier, who informed her of his alleged affair with co-star Kavya Madhavan. Dileep and Kavya married later in 2016.

July 11, 2017: The Association of Malayalam Cinema Artists (AMMA) expels Dileep. The eviction comes following a massive public outcry.

September 10, 2017: WCC members are launching the Avalkoppam campaign (with her) on social media to show solidarity with the survivor. It was sparked by an open show of support for accused industry actor Dileep.

September 28, 2017: Dileeps’ film Ramleela is released even while he remains in prison. Protests erupt across the state demanding that producers postpone the release.

October 3, 2017: After spending 85 days in prison, Dileep is released on bail. Shortly thereafter, the investigative team filed the subsidiary indictment sheet with the Angamaly District Court. He names 12 defendants in the case. Dileep is the eighth accused. The court accepts the indictment.

January 20, 2018: Dileep goes to court and asks for a copy of the video of the sexual assault. He wanted to watch it and prove it was a conspiracy against him. The court rejects Dileeps’ plea requesting access to footage of the assault. Following this, Dileep goes to the High Court and Supreme Court to request the visual. Both courts dismiss his plea.

June 25, 2018: With actor Mohanlal as president, AMMA decides to let Dileep join. However, the invitation was declined by Dileep after a few days.

November 2019: The trial in this case began in November. She was interrupted because the prosecution accused the trial court of being biased.

January 6, 2020: The lower court charges Dileep, Pulsar Suni and eight other defendants. The trial begins after three years.

September 18, 2020: Several witnesses in the case become hostile. This includes actors Bhamaa, Sidhique, Edavela Babu and Bindu Panicker.

October 28, 2020: The survivor moves the Kerala High Court, demanding that Judge Honey M Varghese be changed, alleging that she is hostile and biased towards the prosecution.

November 23, 2020: After the Kerala High Court dismissed the survivors’ petition, Special Prosecutor (SPP) A Suresan dropped the case, criticizing the judge’s biased approach.

January 4, 2021: A new SPP, VN Anilkumar, is named in the case.

December 25, 2021: New developments are emerging as director Balachandrakumar, former acquaintance of actor Dileep, launches accusations against the actor. He has also released several incriminating voice clips.

December 29, 2021: SPP VN Anilkumar also drops the case.

January 4, 2022: Dileep writes to the DGP alleging that Baiju Poulose, the investigator in charge of the assault case against the actor, is at the origin of the new revelations.

January 7, 2022: The government of Kerala forms a new investigative team under the leadership of the head of the criminal branch Sreejith.

January 9, 2022: Police files new FIR against Dileep for conspiracy to harm police investigating actor assault case based on audio clips submitted by Balachandrakumar.

January 10, 2022: Dileep asks for an advance deposit. The request for release on bail is postponed until January 14.

January 10, 2022: The survivor is posting about her fight from her Instagram account, revealing her identity for the first time. Many prominent players in the industry who have never taken a stand openly share his message of solidarity.

READ | Kidnapping of Kerala actress: Dileep’s rise from impersonator to mighty force in Mollywood, before her downfall

READ ALSO | FIR lodged complaint against Dileep for threatening investigators in kidnapping case of Malayalam actress