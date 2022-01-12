Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, doesn’t worry about aging in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis shared her refreshing motto on aging as an actress.

She’s been in show business for over 40 years and continues to stay busy and successful, defying her “best before date” in Hollywood, as the 63-year-old puts it.

“‘If not now when? If not me, who? I tell myself that every day.

In the late ’70s, Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off her career as a horror movie it-girl, becoming known for the innocent yet sexy archetype she played so well (think: Halloween, Train of terror, and Fog). Hollywood quickly put her in a box, and as she got older she was forced to either get out of it or stop working. As we know, she chose the former which is why she is busier than ever at 63. Now, she shares the motto by which she swears that helped her defy Hollywood’s “sell-by date”.

She always knew Hollywood wasn’t nice to aging women, which became her only motivation to keep going. “I have a motto now because I have passed the expiration date, which is, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who? I tell myself this every day, ”she said recently. In the style. “And after more than 40 years in the business, I am busier today than I have ever been in my life.”

Not only would Curtis extend his tenure as HalloweenLaurie Strode’s titular gives her a powerful matriarchal narrative in Halloween kills, corn she would also become everyone’s favorite yogurt spokesperson, when she wasn’t making them laugh in comedies like Dad and them and Horrible friday, It is.

Curtis knows she probably had a sidelong eye for doing commercials between box office blowouts, but that’s what made her successful. “I have continuously worked the jobs that came my way, from blockbuster movie projects to ads for pantyhose and car and yogurt rental services that make you regular,” she said. In the style. “I’m sure some people thought I would never get another “real” job after grabbing some of these opportunities, but I didn’t care. The best thing that has happened to me is because I’ve been on the path.

She’s seen too many other actors get trapped in and hurt by ego, she says. “But my strategy is just to introduce myself, to get into the process and not fall prey to show business bullshit,” she explained. “Be careful and be prepared for whatever happens. “

Which is why, after all these years, Curtis isn’t ashamed of where her career began, even though she has used her body extensively. “There was a time when I was in exploitation films, where my biggest roles were about my physique, my body, my sexuality,” she said. The Guardian in October 2021 while promoting Halloween kills.

She continued, “Now I’m promoting this movie that I’m the star of, and I just went to the Venice film festival where they gave me a life success award. My point is: do whatever you need to do. I am that girl. I survived the slingshots and arrows. And she hasn’t finished yet. According to IMDb, she currently has four films in the works – expiration date which?

“Growing older makes you more alive,” the actress once said Interview. “More vitality, more interest, more intelligence, more grace, more expansion.”

All we have to say is: More Jamie Lee Curtis, please.

