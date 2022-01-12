Hollywood Handy Construction Named as Approved Supplier for the LVI Super Bowl Business Connect Program | News





ANGELS, January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Owner, Alycia Belle, that of hollywood Woman of the year honored by congressman Adam schiff, is raising awareness about women-owned businesses as she earned her certification for her construction company Hollywood Handy Construction. | www.hollywoodhandy.comand she encourages other women to apply for the designation. As a licensed contractor, Alycia is dedicated to the maintenance of commercial properties in and around Angels, guaranteeing the highest quality, integrity and safety. It is one of 230 diversified local businesses in the Angels domain identified as a certified and experienced company approved to compete for contracts related to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVI is a big opportunity and a big boost for the biggest Angels economy. Hollywood Handy Construction, Inc. was founded in 2012, specializing in the construction of commercial properties, project management and event support. They pride themselves on organization, communication, fair prices, quality of craftsmanship and meeting customer requirements on time. Hollywood Handy clients include; The Hollywood Museum and the historic Max Factor building, The Grove, Disney, Pink’s Hot Dogs, J Crew, Michael Kors, Theory, Fed Ex, the management of Rodeo Drive, several office spaces, studios, restaurants and real estate brokers. The Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program is a partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee (LASEC). The program works to connect experienced, event ready Los Angeles County companies with the opportunity to compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LVI. The Business Connect program is committed to supporting minority, women, LGBTQ + and veteran owned businesses through professional development, networking and contract opportunities. Certified companies selected for the program will be featured in the Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers use to identify and select local vendors to meet their Super Bowl LVI outsourcing needs. . “The training I received as part of the Business Connect program was instrumental in strengthening my web presence, my communication on social networks and the generation of proposal material. I have been in contact with several reputable companies that have won major contracts and contacted me for opportunities supporting Super Bowl LVI. I am also in touch with LA County leaders who have offered to help work on government contracts and for future events including the Angels 2028 Olympics. These relationships will continue to thrive beyond the next Super Bowl. “- Alycia Belle Media contact: Alycia Belle 323-449-3731 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-handy-construction-has-been-designated-as-an-approved-supplier-of-the-super-bowl-lvi-business-connect-program- 301459162.html SOURCE Hollywood Handy Construction; Alycia Belle

