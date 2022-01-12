Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi reveal COVID-19 diagnosis







Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram.com/janhvikapoor

As COVID-19 spreads like wildfire in Bollywood, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are the latest celebrities to reveal they fell victim to the virus last week. In a statement posted online, Janhvi confirmed that the siblings tested positive and battled the symptoms before their recovery. “Hey guys! So my sister and I tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3. We have now completed the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] required days of home isolation and both tested negative. The first two days were tough, then every other day got better. The only way to protect yourself from this virus is to mask yourself and vaccinate! Take care of yourself !! “Janhvi posted on her Instagram account. It is currently unclear whether their father, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, has also tested positive. A day earlier, Janhvi posted a series of photos on her Instagram, including one where she had a thermometer in her mouth, indicating that she might not be feeling well. Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram.com/janhvikapoor

The news of the two sisters comes weeks after their half-brother, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and brother Anshula Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID-19. Even as Janhvi briefed fans on her health, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife also took to her social media on Monday to announce that she had also tested positive. After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn variant of Omicron finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Be careful and take care of yourself diligently. It is a very contagious question. #WillFightThis, posted Susanne Khan on Instagram. As the COVID-19 peak sees cases increase across India in recent days, celebrities from Bollywood and South India have revealed they are against the virus, including Telugu star Mahesh Babu, the veteran Malayalam actress Shobana, Bollywood film and television producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Mrunal Thakur and actor John Abraham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-janhvi-kapoor-sister-khushi-reveal-covid-19-diagnosis-1.84890289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

