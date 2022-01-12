In memory of the actor and pioneer activist Sidney Poitier

As an actor, Miami-born Sidney Poitier, who received an honorary degree from the University in 1986, challenged the social order, according to Terri Francis, associate professor at the School of Communication.







One of the important ways to assess Bahamian American Sidney Poitier’s civil rights story is through photographs where he sits with, laughing and whispering to the singer, songwriter, activist and actor. Jamaican American Harry Belafonte. The joy, intimacy, and humanity that are distilled therein shows so much what supported him, what he was working towards, and the world he brought to his roles on and off screen.

Poitier’s roles in more than 30 films have portrayed and prompted important reflections on equity in the film industry and the human dignity of African Americans in American society, both on and off screen. To assess his relationship to civil rights as an actor, or to reflect on how he brought the struggle for freedom to the film industry, it helps to think of his work prismatically. Its off-screen public visibility refracted, reflected, contained, and expanded its on-screen roles, which in turn generated how we interpret its legacy. He comes and goes like that through his star image.

Among Poitier’s works are films that explore the complex ambivalence of white society towards black Americans, particularly those in positions of professional parity or comparable destitution, such as the convict couple on the run in “The Defiant Ones”. “. There is sometimes the criticism that he was too perfect, but I like his image as the main man as a significant resistance to being defeated by racist nonsense.

Terri Francois

Poitier played figures which one could see as truly extraordinary in their banality. They were only professionals doing their jobs competently, but they were also exceptional because doing their jobs meant challenging the social order that had been built on their absence.

For example, in the film “In the Heat of the Night” Poitier portrayed homicide detective Virgil Tibbs, whose murder investigation leads him to suspect Endicott, one of the city’s “white men”. of crime. Tibbs’ analysis brought him into conflict with American social mores, which dictated that the feelings, comfort, and stories of white characters / audiences / people mattered more. Endicott’s alleged innocence was not to be questioned.

As a member of the acting profession, doing a job well meant Poitier challenged the social order. He has said a few times that when he does not have creative control, he exercises the right of refusal. Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington and others spoke of his advice and mentorship on how to navigate the vicissitudes of his professional context, which leaned on his blackness while still despising him in some way. other.

Poitier also directed films which is an important example of his ambition, creativity and investment in exploring storylines and characters where black characters were preoccupied with their own relationships, adventures and conflicts. Perhaps, here, he sought and obtained the creative control. And he could be a leading man. His love films “For the Love of Ivy” and “A Warm December” are prime examples.

Still, note that the coverage of his films could be split between the black press and others. The Chicago Defender called “A Warm December” “poetic,” while The Washington Post mocked the film by calling it “A (Luke) Warm December”. In contrast, the New York Amsterdam News wrote that “Poitier hits new high with A Warm December”.

His films portrayed important issues and stories within a broad imagery centered on black characters. It seems that the white critical press is bored of films that do not emphasize white characters or feature Poitier in conflict with a white man.

It wasn’t just that his characters weren’t stereotypical, they came with a world, conflict, and complexity. And he could make the alternate dialogue incredibly intense and meaningful.

For example, in a scene from “In the Heat of the Night,” Detective Tibbs says, “Oh, I’ll have something cold, something sweet.” He just asks for a soft drink, but I knew it was about to drop. What an actor.

I think when you understand the mental work of navigating American society as a black person, you bring the x-ray vision to watching his movies. Or, maybe, it doesn’t even take x-ray vision. Poitier is amazing, a cool, shatter-proof surface with ocean depth.

As James Baldwin put it, “Through the use of his own person he must be smuggling into a reality that he knows is not in the script.”

Terri Francis is Associate Professor of Film Arts and Associate Dean for Inclusive and Critical Audiences at the School of Communication at the University of Miami.





