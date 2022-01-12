Evan Funke opens Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood





“I love cooking in Hollywood – it’s a much later crowd,” says Evan Funke, the LA native and pasta maestro behind Venice’s popular Felix Trattoria, which just opened. Mother wolf on Wilcox Avenue. The emphasis on Roman cuisine is very different from that of Felix, which Funke considers “Italy’s greatest hits”. Just days after Mother Wolf opened on New Years, Felix regulars like Jeffrey Katzenberg were already stopping to pay tribute to the pasta pro. Next to the bustling new Thompson Hotel on Wilcox, the restaurant has taken over the ground floor of the Hollywood Citizen-News building, a sprawling space with a 1931 art deco tiled exterior that you’ve probably passed a million times without you. realize that the historic newspaper offices were sitting there, biding their time to shine as a restaurant. Mother Wolf is the first restaurant to occupy the 1930s Hollywood Citizen-News building.

Eric wolfinger Inside, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio created an “opulent and cozy” setting for 150 diners, says Funke, which mixes old-world elements like antique mirror accents and flowery trim with a large bar, expansive kitchen on display and a wood-fired pizza oven. “People say they don’t feel like they’re in Los Angeles,” says Funke, who finds that “people really want to be carried away in their dining experience”. Indeed, the warm and colorful interior evokes a lively Parisian brasserie or a Viennese café more than the typical Los Angeles restaurant. Rome is an “extraordinary city, quite modern and at the same time old”, says Funke. This approach is reflected in his interpretations of classic preparations such as cacio e pepe, carbonara and amatriciana. While the seasonally rotating menus take advantage of produce from 20 California farms, other ingredients are imported from Italy to “give the food a sense of place,” says Funke. The stuffed squash blossoms use imported buffalo ricotta, while prosciutto, guanciale, pecorino, and olive oil have also made the journey from the motherland. One of the most characteristic dishes of the city is the artichoke “alla Giudia”, in the Jewish style, and the crunchy and lemony version of the traditional preparation of Funke is a must-have appetizer. Thin crust pizzas the size of a Rome platter are topped with choices like piccante salame, wild mushrooms or porchetta. in seasonal flavors such as Meyer lemon, pear, pistachio and discreet but delicious fior di latte, or fleur de lait. The wine list is entirely Italian and the cocktails are given “small respectful evolutions of classic recipes”, says Funke, such as the seductive Negroni blanco with mescal or the White Russian made from nocino liqueur. 1545 Wilcox Ave, Hollywood More restaurant news: Magari replaces Paley in Hollywood Sunset Boulevard’s Paley Restaurant did not survive the pandemic, but the Columbia Square space has been redesigned as May be, which will combine Italian cuisine and Japanese influences when it opens in February. Fresh pasta with Japanese toppings, a crudo bar, and A4 wagyu beef are among menu highlights to look forward to, and there’s a 50-seat patio. 6115 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/scene/lifestyle/evan-funke-mother-wolf-hollywood-1235151374/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

