Prince Andrew de Giuffre’s trial continues despite deal with Epstein | national
NEW YORK (AP) A judge has so far refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew by an American who says she sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
Stressing on Wednesday that he was not ruling on the veracity of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrews ‘lawyers that Virginia Giuffres’ trial should be dismissed at an early stage due to ‘an old legal deal she made with Jeffrey Epstein. , the financier she claims organized sex with the prince.
Kaplan said the $ 500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre does not involve the prince and does not preclude a lawsuit against him now.
Andrew’s lawyers had said the trial lacked specificity and was disqualified by the deal she concluded in 2009 with Epstein’s lawyers. They also attacked Giuffre’s credibility and motives, saying in October that the lawsuit was about getting “another salary at his expense and at the expense of those close to him.”
Lawyers for the prince have said Andrew has never abused or sexually assaulted Giuffre and that he unequivocally denies Giuffres’ false allegations against him.
The prince himself has vigorously denied Giuffres’ claims. At the end of 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that sex with Giuffre had not happened “and he has no memory of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely criticized by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. The prince subsequently retired from royal duties.
His lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace told The Associated Press it would not comment on “the pending legal matter.”
Kaplan noted that he was required by law, at this stage of the litigation, to proceed as if the allegations made by Giuffre were true.
The law prohibits the court from reviewing at this stage of the proceedings the efforts of the defendants to cast doubt on the veracity of Ms. Giuffres’ claims, even though her efforts would be admissible at trial, Kaplan said.
Giuffre’s settlement with Epstein came a decade before the financier committed suicide in a Manhattan dungeon while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in 2019.
But Kaplan wrote that there were substantial indications in the $ 500,000 settlement that Epstein and Giuffre did not clearly intend the language to directly, primarily “or substantially benefit someone like the prince. He noted that the prince was not a party to the deal.
He also said the agreement was far from a clear and precise drafting model.
The judge’s findings reflected comments he made during oral argument on both sides when he was particularly dismissive of arguments made on behalf of the prince.
The AP generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre did.
AP journalist Danica Kirka contributed from London.
