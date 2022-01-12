Former ‘Guiding Light’ actor Robert Newman remakes Ashland Locke role





The young and the restless the character Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) will live to see another. After Burgi announced his upcoming release from the series, fans speculated on Ashland’s status. Well, viewers will see a lot more of Ashland; however, it will be a new actor in the role. Robert Newman I Maury Phillips / WireImage “The Young and the Restless” Robert Newman will play Ashland Locke With Burgi outside, The young and the restless the producers wasted no time redesigning Ashland. According to Collection of serials, Robert Newman will debut as Ashland next month. Newman is a veteran of the day and is best known to fans of soap operas as Josh Lewis in Guiding light. RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Victoria Has Doubts About Her Ashland Marriage Newman played Josh from 1981 until the series finale in 2009. Throughout his career on Guiding light, Newman has been nominated for two Daytime Emmys. Josh’s relationship with Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer) gained him popularity, and the couple became the show’s super couples. The finale reunited Josh and Reva and headed to their next adventure. Reason for Richard Burgi’s departure Ashland has become a popular figure on The young and the restless, and viewers loved Burgi in the role. The news of his departure came as a shock, with fans speculating as to why. Well, Burgi finally broke his silence on the reason for his exit. In one Instagram In the story, the actor says his firing was because he “inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.” Burgi explained that he tested positive for COVID after visiting his family on the East Coast over the Christmas holidays. Burgi then took five-day segregation before returning to work instead of following the directive of issuing 10-day segregation. While Burgi is bowled over by his departure, he respects the show’s decision. As for his replacement, Burgi had nothing but kind words for Newman. “I really wish the gentleman who comes to play Ashland a wonderful time. He’s going to work with the most amazing actress and a really good cast. “ Reaction to Robert Newman as the new Ashland Locke Newman takes over from Ashland on The young and the restless is huge news. Longtime Newman’s fans have expressed enthusiasm for his new role in Twitter. “Unexpected and it’s going to be interesting. But at least I see Robert Newman on TV regularly, ”wrote one user. Another commentator added, “Great news Robert is a great actor and a really good choice to hire him. A great addition to the cast. RELATED: ‘The Young & The Restless’: 3 Reasons The Show Isn’t As Good As It Was Before However, not everyone is happy with the choice of the cast. “Nothing against the new Ashland, but there is something wrong behind the scenes at Y&R when really good actors are fired,” wrote one viewer. “Ugh. The current Ashland has really grown on me. I hate it when they change the cast,” replied another user. Newman will have big shoes to fill as Ashland. Fans will have the chance to judge Newman’s performance on his debut on The young and the restless next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/the-young-and-the-restless-former-guiding-light-actor-robert-newman-recast-ashland-locke.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos