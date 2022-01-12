Hollywood’s Forgotten Star: Luise Rainer

While you may have heard of 1930s movie stars such as Errol Flynn, Cary Grant and Clark Gable, few will have heard the name of Luise Rainer, a German-American-British film star who has been acclaimed by criticism during the same period. . Becoming the very first actor to win two back-to-back Oscars, Rainer is truly the faded star of Hollywood’s golden age, inextricably blurring into its history.

Born January 12, 1910 in Dsseldorf, Germany, Luise Rainer was born in difficult circumstances while being transported to Hamburg and later to Vienna where she was going. Describe it childhood like that of famine, poverty and revolution. Unhappy with his father’s absence and possessiveness, and his mother’s similar storm, Rainer in his youth became a sort of rebellious tomboy seeking a change from his family life.

At the age of six, she remembered deciding to join the entertainment world with the revelation coming after attending a circus act, taking note of the wonderful tightrope man she dreamed of being with. flee. Such a dream was maintained until she reached the age of 16 when she began her acting career under the watchful eye of director Max Reinhardt, becoming an esteemed Berlin theater actress within a few years. only.

Appearing in rooms like miss by Jacques Deval, Kingsley Men in white, and Saint Joan by George Bernard Shaw as well as several German-language films, she was chosen by an MGM talent scout who hired her for a three-year contract in Hollywood. Moving to Los Angeles in 1935, Rainer approached the industry as a flourishing star, quickly learning English before starting his first role in Hollywood in the 1935s. Getaway.

Gaining great attention from both audiences and critics, Luise Rainer was considered the next big thing in Hollywood. While disputing the nature of the industry at the time that had yet to truly capture the true potential of the star artist as we know him today, Rainers’ attitude towards LA showbiz was remarkably avant-garde. As the actor told the newspaper La Crosse Tribune in July 1935, the stars are not important, only what they do in the course of their work is important. Artists need calm in order to grow. It seems that Hollywood doesn’t like to give them that calm, there are too many people bowing down to the stars.

As a burgeoning young actor, Rainers’ next performance has arrived The Great Ziegfeld, directed by William Powell, following the actual character of Anna Held in the award-winning iconic musical biography. Winning the Best Leading Actress Award at the Oscars in 1937, Rainer dominated the screen with her charming and emotionally forged performance, leading to yet another Hollywood success for the young star.

A remarkable winner of back-to-back Oscars for the very first time in ceremonial history, Rainer again won the Leading Actress Oscar for her role in the 1937s. The good soil, although that would oddly represent the end of actor fame. Starring in four back-to-back MGM films throughout the 1930s, each of these films was poorly received by critics, and Rainer quickly fell in love with Hollywood.

His last performance for MGM was in the 1938s School of Dramatic Art, although at this point the actor dreaded staying in the industry every day. According to an interview given by Rainer for Desert news on November 8, 1938, all the acting that I played on stage or on screen was nothing compared to the acting that I played in New York, when I tried to do believe in everyone that I was happy and that my heart was breaking.

Later admitting that she was too young and unprepared for Hollywood, Luise Rainer fled the industry and returned to Europe where she studied medicine and wished to return to a normal life. Although she enjoyed several other performances on the theatrical stage, she will never return to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Passed away on December 30, 2014, at the age of 104, Luise Rainer is a rare example of someone who rejected Hollywood’s studio system and sought to make their way to performance, armed with two Oscars. secrets.

Follow Far Out Magazine on our social networks, onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.