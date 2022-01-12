2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Announces Player Field Featuring LPGA Tour Winners and Sports and Entertainment Icons | Business

ORLANDO, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 11, 2022–

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), the world’s leading vacation ownership company, is proud to announce the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) confirmed professionals participating in the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The stars will return to play with nearly 30 of the LPGA Tour’s most esteemed athletes from January 20-23 at Orlando’s famed Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, marking the start of the official 2022 LPGA Tour season.

The winners of the LPGA Tour, including six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 25 of the Rolex Womens World Golf Rankings, will compete alongside about 50 celebrities and MVPs from the fields of entertainment, music and sports, a true who’s who of Hall of Famers, All-Stars, Actors, Comedians and Performers.

Lake Nona is a phenomenal course and we can’t imagine a better way to kick off the already record-breaking LPGA Tour 2022 than with this one-of-a-kind tournament, said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. We are passionate about presenting our amazing athletes to more fans and this tournament gives us that opportunity by bringing beloved celebrities and artists to the competition. Partners like Hilton Grand Vacations are really helping the LPGA take it to the next level.

This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting rosters, pairing some of the world’s best golfers with sports and entertainment icons, said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. We are thrilled to bring the tournament to a new course and to announce a $ 1.5 million LPGA scholarship increase as part of our continued investment in the future of women’s golf.

The tournament features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons who will play 72 holes in seamless stroke play for $ 1.5 million in official prizes, a 25% increase from the 2021 purse of 1.2 million bucks. Female athletes include Rolex Ranking No. 1 and Olympic Gold Medalist Nelly Korda, Two-Time LPGA Player of the Year Ariya Jutanugarn and 2020 Tournament of Champions winner Gaby Lopez, who claimed her victory after a seven-hole playoff series with Nasa Hataoka, who is also competing in the 2022 event. Florida owner Jessica Korda will return to defend the 2021 tournament professional title, a victory that included a tied 60 third round for the second lowest round in LPGA Tour history.

Other famous players include Danielle Kang, Matilda Castren, Angela Stanford, Moriya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park and Georgia Hall. Other fan favorites include Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis, and Anna Nordqvist.

Another exciting confirmation is Michelle Wie West, who qualified to compete in the 2021 Tournament of Champions based on her victory at the 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship. Wie West did not play in the 2021 tournament while on leave maternity leave after giving birth in 2020, making her eligible to compete in 2022.

Legends of the sport such as Roger Clemens, seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Annika Srenstam, member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson of the NFL Hall of Fame, winner of Cy Young and back – at – back John Smoltz, winner of the 2019 and 2020 Tournament of Champions, and Chad Pfeifer, veteran injured US Army golfer; actor and comedian Larry the Cable Guy; television personalities Bret Baier, Jack Wagner, Blair ONeal, Brian Baumgartner, Ben Higgins and Wells Adams; and country music stars Lee Brice and Colt Ford will be among some 50 celebrities competing for a $ 500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format. US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will return to defend his Celebrity Division title.

The Lake Nona Golf & Country Club Championship Course was designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio to be as beautiful as it is challenging, suitable for one of the best private golf and country clubs in the world. The breathtaking 600 acre community of clubs sits within Lake Nona, a planned 17 square mile community considered one of the fastest growing and most innovative nations. The course is a par 72 and will be played at 6,617 yards for all competitors.

The four-day Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will be televised live Thursday January 20 and Friday January 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday January 22 and Sunday January 23 on Golf Channel and NBC. A limited number of tickets are sold and available to the public, for pricing and availability, plus additional tournament details, visit www.HGVLPGA.com. The tournament will be organized in accordance with all local and national health and safety guidelines.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as one of the world’s premier timeshare companies. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of high-quality, brand-owned vacation resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s top 18 brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for consistently delivering an exceptional level of service and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Company ownership offers premier membership programs, currently providing exclusive services and maximum flexibility to 710,000 owners worldwide. For more information visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with the goal of changing the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and rich history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching viewers in over 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the official LPGA qualifying tour, consistently produces a pool of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also maintains a joint venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. On the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

In addition, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through the LPGA * USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and the LPGA Womens Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to the growth of golf. for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its American television channel, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on his mobile app. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the best private golf club communities in the world, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits in the heart of the 17 square mile Lake Nona region, a planned community featuring wellness offerings, education, leisure and entertainment. For 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has provided the best quality of life in Central Florida, combining natural splendor and a vibrant lifestyle amid an abundance of luxury residences. The unique opportunity to live and play at Nona Lake has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a multitude of amenities including: a championship golf course designed by Tom Fazio; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000 square foot Clubhouse with an 18 bedroom guest lodge; a swim and racket club with an all-inclusive fitness center, as well as state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with a children’s programming all year round; Security closed 24 hours a day; and exceptional water recreation on three waterways. Guided by a continued pursuit of excellence, evidenced by exceptional family experiences and exceptional service, the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to be the benchmark for lifestyle-oriented club communities for years to come. to come.

For more information visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the most innovative and fastest growing communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17 square mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility and wellness. Lake Nona is located next to the Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the United States. The advanced infrastructure of smart and connected communities and their commitment to collaboration have attracted visionary companies and entrepreneurs from around the world to join its living laboratory environment, accelerating economic growth and opportunities across health and life sciences. life, education, hospitality, sports and performance. The attractive commercial ecosystem of Lake Nonas is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of walkable trails and green spaces, signature weekly events, shopping options , dining and entertainment amidst Central Florida’s beautiful natural and year-round landscape. round sun.

For more information visit www.lakenona.com.

