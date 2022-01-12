Woody’s lunchbox seating area expanded, Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop still don’t have carrying cases, and more: Disney’s Hollywood Studios Photo Report 1/11/21





Hello after a great day at Disney’s Hollywood studios! We’re heading to Galaxy’s Edge to see if Dok Ondar has ever received any of the new lightsabers. The DVC kiosks at Disney Studios in Hollywood have the Minnie Mouse 50th anniversary scavenger hunt button available; check here to see which buttons are available in their corresponding park. Guests are still given plastic bags for their lightsabers from Savi’s Workshop, which are heavily guarded by a Porg with glasses. Dok Ondar’s Antiques Lair is always out of stock of all lightsabers and displays various wares in their place. Droid Depot has a new interactive C1-10P remote control droid that is taking over the shelves. Cardboard Droid Carrying Cases are also still out of stock as customers use see-through shopping bags to carry their custom droids. We made sure to greet Chewie and Rey under the Millennium Falcon, one of the character lookouts in Galaxy’s Edge you can sometimes find them. Tatooine Traders have still not been able to restock their own lightsaber parts, so the area remains a pin exchange station for now. A Star Wars distressed blue A New Hope, a Star Wars 1977 gray, and “You Got the Spirit of a True Jedi” shirts line the store shelves. In Toy Story Land, Woody’s Lunchbox appears to be the subject of a construction project for a possible extension of the seating area. The newly installed MaDe kiosk at Rock Around the Shop is up and running today with custom box selections available. Sunset Club Couture is finally starting to see some progress on its exterior after being covered in canvas for months. Before we left, we stopped by Keystone Clothiers and found a new color-changing Spider-Man water bottle, a Spider-Man No Way Home Ned Funko Pop, and a ‘laughing’ Grogu Sketchbook ornament. Full details, including pricing and where we found them all, can be found in our Daily Merchandise Recap. Mickey’s of Hollywood had another new Mickey silhouette hat, but this time in black. Thanks for following up today as we roamed Hollywood! As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

