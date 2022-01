SAG Awards 2022 nominations: the full list, snatches and surprises

Will Smith, King Richard Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Cumberbatch, Garfield, Smith and Washington are all set to repeat themselves at the Oscars, setting up a true clash of the Titans for the win. But it’s a big shock to see Javier Bardem here for his spirited performance as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos: SAG voters clearly answered this behind-the-scenes story of TV actors working on an iconic show. In Netflix’s apocalyptic film, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are two astronomers who discover a comet heading straight for Earth. Bardem beat some pretty strong competitors in this category, notably Peter Dinklage for Cyrano and Leonardo DiCaprio for Dont Look Up. As DiCaprios’ film continues to gain momentum, Netflix claims it is the second most watched film in the streamer’s history, fifth place in this Oscar race remains up for grabs. Actress Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman, the lost girl Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci Jennifer Hudson, Respect Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Voters for the awards are fond of a compelling transformation into a real person, and this category offers it in spades: Chastain, Gaga, Hudson, and Kidman all played real characters and the work they put into those roles. is obvious. You would have thought then that the acclaimed Kristen Stewarts in Princess Diana’s turn in Spencer would be right down the aisle at SAGs, but voters were surprisingly reluctant to crown her. If Stewart couldn’t even be nominated by SAG, her Oscar chances seem very fragile. I wonder then if a battle for the Oscars is brewing between two women in search of their second Oscar: Kidman, who transforms into Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and Colman, both prickly and likeable as a troubled mother in The Lost Daughter. To throw Belfast CODA Do not seek Gucci House king richard Although this is considered the top category of SAGs, it has less correlation with the race for the best picture: Last year, Oscar-winning Nomadland was not even nominated for the SAG award for the best picture. exceptional cast, as the guild prefers to honor a large ensemble rather than a film dominated by only one or two performances.

