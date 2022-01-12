From diversity quotas to dumping white actors: inside Hollywood, fear awakening is the END

Hollywood has always had its share of successes and failures when it comes to weathering the strong tide of a new cultural wave. And, the latter seems to be awakened which has gained momentum, especially in the last few years. While directors and producers have gone out of their way to balance the jobs of whites and blacks, it looks like the big bad world of Hollywood is falling apart, all thanks to minorities.

The year 2015 saw the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite apparently starting a new wave as the internet empowered everyone to express themselves. 2016 and 2017 saw the #MeToo movement, then came the summer of 2020 which saw a paradigm shift following the horrific death of George Floyd. A new blog called Common Sense has hinted that being awake could be the death of Hollywood because many white writers, producers or directors are dumped only to favor people of color. The blog hints that the new change could end in a class action lawsuit, as many popular shows or movies have failed.



Jordan Peele, who is best known for his horror films’ Get Out ‘and’ Us, is probably the only filmmaker to have admitted earlier that he refused to bring in white actors. In 2019 he said Hollywood journalist, ‘I don’t see myself pitching a white guy for the lead role in my movie. Not that I don’t like white guys, but I saw this movie. Kevin Parker, a talent manager, told the blog’s Kiefer and Savodnik that Hollywood isn’t about diversity because it is the right thing to do, but because it pays off. This whole diversity thing is about the money. It’s a good deal to tell more stories from different angles, and that’s all it really is, he said.

One of the latest examples comes in the form of the Sex and the City reboot and just like that. While the original show showed the shamelessness of the characters, the reboot mostly focused on racial tensions and sexual and gender identities. And just like that, the writer Keli Goff said Deadline, I think the only thing worse than a lack of diversity is bogus diversity or diversity for the sake of diversity, adding, You never know before you start [on a project] because we’ve all been in situations where someone wants to hire us but then no one cares what we have to say.

Hollywood has always pushed its limits and with the new culture awakened in mind, the Academy launched its Representation and Inclusion Standards Entrance Platform (RAISE) in September 2020. This was aimed not only at producers to record detailed personal information about everyone involved in the making of this film, but the film also had to meet their diversity standards. According to common sense blogMike White, Writer and Director of HBO’s hit comedy-drama “The White Lotus,” said: Everyone’s gone so underground with their real feelings about things. If you put it a certain way, it can really take a toll on you, and people may assume that you might be racist or that you might be seen as a misogynist.



According to Irish time, Bernardine Evaristo, who was the first black woman to win the Booker in 2019, gave her two cents while awake. She claimed that “being awake” means striving to make society more equal and less discriminatory, so how can you look down on it? Yet the term awakened is now vilified, just as feminism was. While previously the majority of the money came from TV shows and old Hollywood movies, streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon have completely changed that.

