10 Ways COVID-19 Changed Live Entertainment (Guest Column) – Billboard

While no business is immune to the effects of the pandemic, perhaps no other industry has been forced to change quite like sports and live entertainment. When your goal is to bring people together for a live event, a lot is lost when that can’t happen. But what do we gain? What have we learned?

In March 2020, live sports and world tours came to a screeching halt. The events and entertainment industry faced a moment, now or never: get creative and think outside the box for unprecedented times, or risk losing your business. Within weeks, Confirmed360 began hosting the Floyd Mayweather mega boxing match against Logan Paul which took place a year later on June 6, 2021, to a full house at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In what was a homecoming for live events, the fight was one of the first stadium events to take place with fans while also being the top-selling PPV event of 2021.

Let’s face it. The immediate impact of the global pandemic has been a major loss of revenue and a complete shutdown for many businesses, but it has come out with a complete overhaul of how businesses can adapt and thrive. Here are ten ways COVID-19 has changed the sports and live events industries and what businesses need to do to move forward in 2022.

1. The acceleration of digital trends

Before the pandemic, trends like mobile ticketing were already on the move, but COVID has created a now or never moment for digital trends. Not only have we seen wide acceptance for contactless tickets, digital restaurant menus and mobile booking, but we’ve also seen the acceleration of digital content. When the whole world suddenly spends months on their devices, brands are forced to put a lot more emphasis on brand awareness and content creation. With the boom in social media and hours of streaming, product flexibility with items like digital collectibles and video was key to meeting consumers where they are.

2. Consumers are more intentional with their time

Consumers have become much more selective and we have seen a sharp decline in interest and attendance for “less important” games and events. Many are saving their time and money for big name events, resulting in a much higher demand than ever before.

Matt Ampolsky

Courtesy



3. The Fan Game Day experience is more than ever a priority

When health and safety are on the line, you can’t assume fans will show up. The slightest fright or discomfort will keep people at home. Companies had to completely rethink their event day experience for attendees. Are there any freebies? Are there any surprises? The main event can no longer be the only event.

4. All-inclusive experiences are gaining momentum

Perhaps surprising the luxury market, all-inclusive events are booming. Consumers are eager to get back to normal life, but they need it to feel safe and free from all the complicated logistics. People accustomed to booking their own events, planning their trips and looking for their meals are looking to juggle less and show up. This is forcing businesses to rethink many operational aspects of their business, as you are now entertaining people who will be spending more time on your site or on your property.

5. Advance booking is the new norm

With travel restrictions and COVID variants constantly evolving, consumers are buying more in advance than usual. Businesses need to be prepared to offer incentives to early adopters, just as they were to last minute bookings.

6. Don’t just rely on “order taking”

Businesses need to be proactive in creating compelling offers for their audiences and actively presenting these opportunities to them. Rather than assuming that customers are planning events for themselves, companies should deliver experiences that customers can now know they have access to.

7. Partner, partner, partner

Partnering with like-minded businesses is not only a way to generate new revenue streams in uncertain times, but it’s also a way to differentiate your brand to attract more selective consumers. Focus on building strategic partnerships that improve your experience offerings and your level of service.

8. Diversify your offers

Businesses that once relied on bringing people together in person can no longer rely on this alone. In order to survive mandates, closures and lukewarm consumer traffic, you need to diversify. Can you sell luxury goods, new fan merchandise, or create all-inclusive experiences?

9. Invest in improving marketing operations

Marketing strategy can’t just focus on brand awareness. Now more than ever, you need to invest in CRM tools to support demand generation programs, year-round outbound marketing campaigns, and marketing operations that can read and use your data information. The details are in the data. Don’t overlook what your data tells you about changing trends and how consumers are approaching the events of 2022.

10. Build your own event engine

If you’re a concierge service or a venue, consider building an in-house event team. Bridge the gap between the consumers you host and the talent you reserve. Having a dedicated team on site will allow you to quickly jump on new ideas and offers to differentiate your brand.

The sports and live entertainment industries have always demanded a level of flexibility to deal with everything from weather and security to canceled events, but COVID-19 has forced businesses to pivot like never before. Over the past two years, we have weathered a crisis by thinking creatively outside of our traditional business offerings and emerged stronger than ever. The changes we’ve shared here can help your organization navigate a post-pandemic world while strengthening your business for the future.

Matt Ampolsky is CEO and Founder of Confirmed360, a global event and entertainment service that opens insider access to popular live experiences and events.