“Scream” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

the Scream The franchise hatched by writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven in 1996 breathed new life into the slasher movie by respecting the genre’s rules while simultaneously subverting them. His meta mischief and high body count spawned a voracious new generation of horror nerds and grossed $ 608 million at the global box office. Revisiting the property 11 years later Scream 4, the new installment – produced with the blessing of Williamson and dedicated to the late Craven – reverts to the original for inspiration but seriously abuses self-referential intelligence, to the point of undermining the real fear factor.

It’s hard not to whimper when endangered Californian teens wonder who might be responsible for the bloody massacre that has again unleashed in suburban Woodsboro, as well as who might be next to smell the knife, and the one of them realizes the realization of the killer: “Oh my God, he’s doing a requel!” You might be more inclined to respond positively to a legacy character saying to the last grim voice at the end of a phone line, “You really need new material. “

Release date: Friday January 14

To throw: Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Scriptwriters: James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, after characters created by Kevin Williamson Rated R, 1 hour 54 minutes

The whole franchise has been built on a mindful dissection of the slasher movie and all of its tropes, so it’s entirely possible that some longtime fans will eagerly consume this playful new portion of constant carnage and mayhem, which culminates in a bloodbath in the same house where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) faced off against the original killer behind the Ghostface mask in the first finale. But horror meta riffs are no longer a novelty, sterilized by countless imitations and parodies.

The new twist here in James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick’s screenplay is the Toxic Fandom’s Vision. “Someone has to save the franchise! Yells a character in perverse self-justification as he is busy counting the dead. “Hollywood is running out of ideas.” Whether you find it funny or so deep in her ass – to put it bluntly – that her flashing humor turns squeaky will be a matter of personal taste.

It’s hard to get too invested in the peril of the characters whose lives are on the line that doesn’t prevent them from exposing the differences between old-fashioned artistic horror and high artistic horror. While being threatened and interrogated on her landline by Ghostface (Roger L. Jackson returns to provide the spooky electronically manipulated phone voice), first target Tara (Jenna Ortega) begs not to be toasted about the Stab franchise that replaces the Scream movies here. “Ask me anything about It follows Where Hereditary Where The witch! ”she pleads. Another teenager in a discussion that follows three attacks – including one fatal – notes,“ What’s wrong with high horror? I mean, the fucking rules of Jordan Peele! ”

A little of this stuff goes a long way. Unlike the first Scream, where Horror Rules essays were primarily the domain of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks, almost everyone here offers commentary on one trope or another.

At the very least, it’s a pleasure to see Campbell back in great shape as Sidney, returning to Woodsboro to deal with unfinished business. Courteney Cox TV reporter Gale Weathers, now host of a morning show in New York City, and David Arquette, quite touching as former Sheriff Dewey Riley, who was forcibly kicked out and is cooking in some alcohol to soothe her aching heart after her parted with Gale. The script pulls poignant moments from Cox and Arquette’s on-camera and off-camera relationship in a few sweet reunion scenes. A handful of other characters (and their original cast) from previous episodes briefly appear, among them a major figure whose connection to one of the newcomers is a big plot driver.

It’s a shame that this team of new faces leaves so little impression. After Tara’s attack, her distant sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) rushes towards town, accompanied by her boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid), who claims not to be familiar with the Stab movies but dives into a crash course of Netflix viewing and fan forums. Tara’s close-knit group of high school friends include her best friend Amber (Mikey Madison); Randy’s twin niece and nephew, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding); Chad’s Girlfriend Liv (Sonia Ammar); and Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette), whose mother Judy (Marley Shelton) has been promoted to Deputy Sheriff since Dewey left her post.

Co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett deal with the growing terror with reasonable skill as the members of the CW ensemble begin to drop like flies. Problem is, they can’t help but talk about the plot mechanics of the slasher movies long enough to let intense tension build in. Ghostface’s startling first appearances are a shock or two. But as the action progresses, the filmmakers begin to tease us with sharp musical cues and plans put in place to make us anticipate the murderous antagonist, masked and masked behind every door. This makes Ghostface respawns, when they occur, feel like a game rather than a life and death encounter.

The killer always goes back in time, we’re told, so it’s obvious all roads lead to Sidney, along with Sam, for reasons that won’t be revealed here. These connections are skillfully made in a positively intoxicated scenario of Scream traditions; the clues as to the killer’s identity are posed with sneaky humor and just enough misguided orientation to keep him interesting, and the growing murder spree isn’t just about gore. But there aren’t many inventions to reflect the passage of time since the franchise’s origins. While cell phones are ubiquitous, it’s still the good ol ‘landlines that offer the biggest hops, and a family tracker app adds just the minimum of suspense to delay an inevitable stabbing.

In a hairy moment, Sam says to her boyfriend, “You know that part of the horror movies where you want to yell at the characters to be smart and get the hell out of it?” That’s that part, Richie! You might instead find yourself wanting to yell at them to shut up about horror movies and be smarter at strategizing to avoid the killer – or killers, to be consistent with past episodes – in the middle. of them.

The name of the movie checks everything The Babadook at Halloween, Friday 13 at psychopath, with a shower scene. Of course, there is fun in all of this meta-player. But there’s also a joke that wears off and creeps into the killing spree, often making me wish I could watch one of the top movies referenced.