Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck earn SAG nominations | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) The Oscar rush may be lacking in glitter in person this year, but it doesn’t lack star power. Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards Wednesday, while actors from Belfast and CODA were among those nominated for Best Guild Award, Best Ensemble.
The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the appointments were made virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the streaming ad still represented one of the most meaningful mornings of an awards season largely stifled by the pandemic.
Joining Kenneth Branaghs Belfast semi-autobiography and coming-of-age drama CODA for Best Ensemble were the cast in Ridley Scott’s true tale House of Gucci, Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up and family tennis drama King Richard. Cast in the lavish revival of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (which got a nod for Ariana DeBose) and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Campion’s gothic drama , however, landed individual SAG names for Benedict Cumberbatch., Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
The SAG Awards are more in the spotlight this year, as the Golden Globes, typically the Oscars home stretch kick-off party, barely got a peek. The Globes were announced bluntly on Sunday on Twitter in a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the besieged Hollywood Foreign Press Association on diversity and ethics issues. The surge in omicron also prompted the Critics’ Choice Award to postpone his in-person gala on January 9. For the second year in a row, Oscar season has gone virtual and struggled to make much noise.
But the SAG nominations suggest that there are plenty of famous faces on the hunt this year. Along with Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Cumberbatch, the nominees for Best Male Leading Actor are: Denzel Washington (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) And Javier Bardem (“To be the Ricardos”).
The best female roles are: Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”).
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley) and Ruth Negga (” Passing “) join Dunst and DeBose in the Best Supporting Actress category The top male nominees are: Affleck (” The Tender Bar “) , Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza), Troy Kotsur (” CODA “), Jared Leto (House of Gucci) and Smit-McPhee.
Kotsur is the first deaf actor to land an individual nomination to SAG.
The SAG Awards, presented by the SAG-AFTRA Actor’s Guild, are among the most trusted Oscar barons. It is rare that a movie or performance not nominated by the actors of the cinema ends up winning the Oscars. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the greatest influence.
But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its interim winners Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) repeated at the Oscars. (Other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari.) The Aaron Sorkin Drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 won Best Ensemble at a virtual SAG Awards while Chlo Zhao’s Nomadland which included many non-professional actors and was not nominated for the SAG ensemble award. triumphed at the Oscars.
The story will give hope to supporters of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), perhaps the most notable performer forgotten on Wednesday. Other duds include Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”), Ciarn Hinds (“Belfast”) and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).
While some have rooted for some of the year’s most popular blockbusters to give the waning Oscars a populist jerk, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, and No Time To Die received no major nominations from the guild of actors. Dune and No Time to Die have, however, joined Black Widow, The Matrix Resurrections, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the stunt category.
Still, the most popular TV series of 2021 may have gained wide recognition. Netflix’s much-watched Squid Game was nominated for four SAG awards, including Best Drama Series. Television nominations were also carried out by Succession of HBO (four nominations including Best Drama Series and Best Actor for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox); Ted Lasso (five nods including best comedy series); and The Morning Show (four nods including Best Drama Series).
The 28th edition of the SAG Awards will take place on February 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27.
