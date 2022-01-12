“Euphoria” actor Dominic Fike highlights SPA day 2022





Penn State's Student Programming Association (SPA) will be hosting a full day filled with activities and special guests for its annual SPA Day in the HUB on Friday, January 14. The day's festivities are highlighted by a concert by singer and actor Dominic Fike at 8 p.m. at Alumni Hall. Fike, who is known for his role in HBO's "Euphoria", has released hit tracks like Chicken Tenders, Vampire and Good Game. So far, it has amassed over 7.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. To attend Fike's free concert, students must go to the SPA table on the first floor of the HUB from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday January 12 or Thursday January 13. Students must also show their Penn State ID to claim a ticket to the show. Tickets are in limited supply and funded by fees charged by Penn State students. The SPA will host a number of other events throughout the day to keep the SPA day going. At 11:00 a.m., the organization will host a bamboo potting event at the HUB's Pollock Road entrance. Students can take out and make DIY herbarium kits, stuff their own stuffed animals, and enjoy a free photo booth. This event will run until 3:00 p.m. while supplies last. In addition, at noon in the HUBs Newly renovated living room Bedroom 008, SPA will host pop and R&B star THUY for their first concert of the spring semester. THUY is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who has surpassed over 75 million streams worldwide.

