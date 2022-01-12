Squid Game wins SAG and Golden Globes awards, disrupting Hollywood





The Screen Actors Guild Awards are not the most famous of the many Hollywood accolades that would be the Oscars. But the SAG Awards hold a special place in the industry, as do various other Guild awards, such as the Directors Guild Awards and the ACE Eddie Awards for publishers. Like SAG remarks on its website, among the industry’s top actor honors, only the SAG Awards are fully selected by SAG-AFTRA’s peer performers with 124,000 eligible voters. Which makes Squid games multiple even more impressive SAG nominations. The Netflix show won three nominations: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, for Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Player 456; Outstanding Performance by an Actress for Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, North Korean Player 067; and an overall award for the outstanding performance of a series of packages. Netflix has launched a major rewards campaign for Squid game, including pop-ups in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Paris with K-pop DJ sets and chances to play the games seen on the show. For a sack of rewards, Netflix handed out dalgona cookies, which viewers may recall obsessively licking on the show, alongside an HD projector and noise-canceling headphones. Netflix has been able to reward non-U.S. Entities for years, from The crown to Alfonso Curons Rome. Corn Squid game poses unique challenges: unlike The crown, it relies entirely on subtitles, and unlike Rome, the series works great in a specific genre of battle royale dystopias. It’s not completely alone on the dystopia front as Jung Ho-Yeon competes with Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale, but Moss has been nominated and won awards for her role as June since 2017. Squid game has only been around for one season. For Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, the whole awards season experience was new. In Korea, when you create a production, there is not really a race for awards. Someday someone will call you and tell you, come get your prize, he said Vanity Fair in December 2021. He also quotes Parasite as a source of inspiration for its success. The 2019 film Bong Joon Hos, a huge hit in South Korea and critics’ favorite in the United States, shocked many when Jane Fonda opened an envelope and announced that the psychological thriller was the first non-English language film to be released. win the Oscar for best film. The victory helped Hwang Dong-hyuk regain his confidence as he restarted his famous long road to the Squid games eventual creation. ParasiteThis victory gave him a more ambitious goal, thinking not only of the local Korean market but also globally, and gave me hope that maybe this could be seen all over the world and that I should Make let him be seen around the world, he told Vanity Fair. While awards season is flawed in many ways, it remains the most important way to judge TV and movies outside of the strictly commercial realm of box office returns and viewing hours. Having that endorsement can help a streaming service stand out in the midst of a very crowded area, which could be part of the reason why Netflix has such a low. subscriber cancellation rate. A successful awards season could also fend off recent criticism that many Netflix shows are just doing are not very good. In the 2010s, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu and Curon created a unprecedented moment for Mexican directors, winning a cavalcade of awards and nominations for films like Gravity, Water Shape, Birdman, and others. While Squid game has stiff competition in the SAG Awards and all that comes after, between the hit show and Parasite, a similar moment could begin for South Korea.

