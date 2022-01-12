The “Mona Lisa” will soon benefit from the immersive experience treatment and this is courtesy of the Louvre itself





Two of Paris’ most renowned cultural institutions, the Louvre and the Grand Palais, team up to stage an immersive digital light show in Marseille inspired by Leonardo da Vinci Mona Lisa. The exhibition is part of the new Grand Palais Immersive initiative, which will bring similar artistic experiences to places around the world with the aim of capitalizing on the craze for “Immersive Van Gogh” and other animated screenings based on famous works of art history. The line between art and entertainment has become increasingly blurred with the rise of such exhibitions, which can draw huge crowds but have been trashed by some art critics. Nevertheless, the Grand Palais is so attached to the immersive digital experience that the place will soon have an entire space dedicated to such multimedia exhibitions. The historic museum complex closed in early 2021 for planned renovations, which should be completed in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Currently, he presents shows at the Grand Palaisphmre, a temporary $ 40 million ($ 46.8 million) building. The Grand Palais Immersif is placed under the tutelage of the government body that manages the place, the Réunion des Muses Nationaux-Grand Palais, with the Banque des Territoires and the real estate developer Vinci Immobilier, according to the Art journal. The all-immersive and digital trend has been on the Grand Palais’ radar for years. In 2016, it partnered with UNESCO to hostEternal sites: from Bamiyan to Palymra. The show featured 360-degree video footage of Khorsabad in Iraq, Kerak Castle in Jordan, Palmyra in Syria and the Umayyad Mosque in Syria, four World Heritage sites that were dangerous to visit due to the ongoing military conflicts. This fair provided “a new model of exhibition production” for the institution, said Chris Dercon, president of the RMN-Grand Palais. BRONZER. the Mona Lisaexperience (officially titled La Joconde, the title of the painting in French) opens at the Palais de la Bourse in Marseille on March 10. Vincent Delieuvin, chief curator of the paintings at the Louvre, is the scientific advisor of the exhibition with the scenography of Sylvain Roca. Invoiced on the Grand Palais website as “a unique interactive and sensory experience” which “will reveal what has earned this painting its immense fame”, the show aims to help viewers “capture its essence and better understand the genius of its creator”. General admission tickets cost 14.50 ($ 16.50) or 11 ($ 12.50) for first-time buyers, a good deal compared to “Immersive Van Gogh,” where VIP entrance during peak hours can go up to $ 100 per person. (There are no premium “Mona Lisa” tickets.) The Grand Palais Immersif also stages a traveling showin collaboration with the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, organized by the director of the historic city, Massimo Osanna, and the chief archaeologist, Luana Toniolo. The show debuts at the Grand Palais in July 2020, before closing for renovations. The future program includes an exhibition with the Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia, an exhibition on Alphonse Mucha organized with the Mucha Foundation in Prague and a collaboration with the technological startup Iconem, which produced the 3D imagery for “Eternal sites”. “ “La Joconde” will be on view at the Palais de la Bourse, 9 La Canebire, 13001, Marseille, March 10August 21, 2022. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





