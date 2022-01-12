Keller Williams Unveils Sports and Entertainment Community | Business





AUSTIN, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 12, 2022– Keller williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has launched a Sports and entertainment (S + E) business community, which offers specialized training, coaching, events and referral opportunities for real estate agents and teams. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005853/en/ Jordan Stuart, Sports and Entertainment Director, Keller Williams (Photo: Business Wire) We are excited to announce how to provide our agents and teams with a rich suite of tools and training to best tailor their businesses for success with sport and entertainment customers, said Sajag Patel, vice president of segments, Keller Williams. In Q4 21, the S + E community was launched for the first time internally with KW agents and agent teams. Around this time, KW also announced two executive-level S + E leadership appointments to agents and teams. Jordan Stuart, Director, S + E Jordan Stuart has been appointed Director of M + E at KW, responsible for brand-wide growth and training and coaching for the new community. Currently, Stuart also acts as a real estate advisor to dozens of professional and varsity athletes, head and assistant coaches, and sports franchise owners. A licensed agent based in Washington, DC, Stuart is a graduate of Haverford College where he played men’s college football. Stuart mentors Division 1 varsity athletes across the United States in the real estate industry through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorship opportunities. He is a national thought leader on best practices for creating efficiency in relocation processes for athletes. Our Sports & Entertainment community is an opportunity to connect like-minded agents within KW to develop deeper relationships, said Stuart. Our goal is to create a diverse community of real estate agents who will fuel a world-class customer experience. Jason Ross, Operations Manager, S + E With a career spanning over 18 years of experience serving the sports and entertainment industry, Jason Ross has also been appointed Head of M + E Operations at KW. In his new role, Ross will focus on continuing the expansion and innovation efforts for S + E. Ross will leverage his strong network of contacts in the sports and entertainment industries to develop the KWs S + E community value proposition. Currently, he is a licensed agent in Florida and leads a KW expansion team based in Orlando, Florida. More information on specialist training, coaching, 2022 networking events, and referral opportunities for real estate agents and teams for the S + E community are available upon request. Our programming is tailored to each agent, giving each of them the opportunity to enhance their personal brand, knowledge and expertise in this highly competitive area of ​​the real estate market, said Stuart. By the end of 2022, KW expects to have five more emerging companies segments and communities spear. About Keller Williams Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest agent-based real estate technology franchise, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also # 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams. In 2020, Keller Williams initially started forming kwx, consisting of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Manage, Keller Offers and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information visit kwx.kw.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005853/en/ CONTACT: Director of Public Relations and Media Relations Darryl G. Frost [email protected]/ 254-466-3627 KEYWORD: FLORIDA TEXAS DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT SOCIAL MEDIA SPORTS OTHER CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY ENTERTAINMENT RESIDENTIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE OTHER SPORTS COMMUNICATIONS SOURCE: Keller Williams Copyright Business Wire 2022. PUB: 12/01/2022 3:00 PM / DISC: 12/01/2022 3:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005853/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/keller-williams-unveils-sports-and-entertainment-community/article_d8fa3180-ac50-53be-a31f-371cfa47ef57.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos