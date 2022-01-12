An open door to abundance | Culture & Leisure

Entertainment
There is so much in life to be thankful for. We woke up this morning with our eyes open, air moving in and out of the lungs, hearts pounding. It seems like something we could take for granted, even though we show gratitude for these very basic things. Other parts of our lives seem to shine a little brighter. The simpler things in life are very important, something like a good foundation at home. We can build on that, and that’s good news.
What other things are you grateful for in your life? A lot of people will sit down and write a gratitude list every now and then. It is a good practice, which allows us once again to see what are the things in the life that we have. This process takes the mind away from its preferred subject, which we do not have. Wanting more than what we have is always an ego trip and is never pleasant. Being grateful for what we have is like an open door to abundance. The way this works borders on the divine and is largely a spiritual practice.
Today’s book is called Attitudes of Gratitude by MJRyan and Mark Nepo. This book examines some of the psychological, emotional, and conceptual benefits of gratitude as a life practice, and shares many ideas on where, when, and why a potential gratitude application. We feel that gratitude for everything is essential, even the difficult times in life, because when these pass, and they always do, gratitude always awaits our invitation. It would be the ultimate attitude of gratitude. To be truly is to be grateful for everything.
Gratitude is a simple, deep practice that can change your life. Research has confirmed its many emotional and physical benefits. Taking the time to notice and think about good things opens our hearts, creates happiness and brings us back to a natural place where we notice what is good instead of bad, shares some of the review for this book on the internet. We have some control in this life, and it flows inward and manifests outward. We can experience it all in almost any energetic way we choose. If we plan for the good, see the good, and feel good after that, we have a role to play in that regard. The reverse is also true.
Knowing that all things in the world and in life, other than our mind, are fleeting, we can cultivate an attitude of gratitude by working diligently on our thinking. Make good choices, refuse temptations that harm our well-being, aspire to be a better person every day, berate negative thoughts all the time, prepare for a good life, live with a goal in mind and accept the world as it is are all good ways of working with the mind. When we fall into remorse, self-pity, etc., we make our own consequences, and they are never good. Choice is our gift, and we must use it in a positive way.
If you’re feeling a little lost or depressed, maybe an attitude of gratitude will brighten things up for you. If you are feeling stuck in life, gratitude can lead the way. If things are already amazing (which they really are for all who breathe and smile), be sure to say thank you to anything you think you can provide. It is an easy and free practice that we can all benefit from. Thank you from On the Bookshelf and happy new year.
Enjoy and read on!
