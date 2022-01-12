Sares Regis plans 153-unit apartment complex in Hollywood





A proposed seven-story tower on Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood would include apartments above streetside shops and restaurants. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, plans for the famous Hollywood intersection include 153 apartments, 13,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, and parking for 210 cars. Newport Beach developer Sares-Regis Group has filed a proposal to replace a cluster of small commercial and residential properties at 6336 Sunset Blvd. with the proposed structure of seven floors. The apartments would be set back from Sunset to accommodate a rooftop pool and patio garden above existing stores. TCA Architects, based in downtown Los Angeles, designed the project, which would wrap around an existing 19-story tower in Sunset and Vine. Sares-Regis, a real estate development and investment firm founded in 1993, submitted its Hollywood proposal to the LA Department of Planning last month. The developer is seeking a zoning gap to build a larger structure in exchange for 23 affordable apartments for very low-income residents, or $ 59,100 a year for a family of four in LA County. The company is also behind a mixed-use development in a former shopping center in Marina del Rey. A 700-apartment project was reduced to 425 units after opposition from the city. Mixed-use development is a trend in Hollywood, with apartment projects by Hanover Company, CIM Group and a third project planned by Tooley Interests. Essex Property Trust has built a 200 unit complex on Sunset Boulevard. Mill Creek Residential has a 276-unit Modera Argyle project scheduled for completion in 2024. [Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Barthélemy Contact Dana Barthélemy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2022/01/12/sares-regis-plans-apartments-ground-floor-retail-in-hollywood/

