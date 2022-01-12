Screen Actors Guild Nominations: Estate, Ted Lasso and House of Gucci Reign | Awards and prizes





Succession, The Power of the Dog, Ted Lasso and House of Gucci led the way with the announcement of the Screen Actors Guild nominations this year. The awards, voted on by guild members, honor both film and television and are often seen as an indicator of who will win the Oscars. Jane Campions acclaimed Netflix drama The Power of the Dog won three nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch as lead actor and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi-Smit McPhee in supporting roles. Cumberbatch, whose role as a closed breeder has earned him the best reviews of his career, will face Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick Boom! and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos. For the lead actress, Lady Gagas’ performance in factual drama House of Gucci faces off against Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, Jennifer Hudson in Respect, and Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Spencers Kristen Stewart, who many expected to be a major player, was a notable omission. Dunsts’ beleaguered mother sits alongside Cate Blanchetts Nightmare Alley femme fatale, Ruth Negga in Passing, Ariana DeBose in West Side Story and Catriona Balfe in autobiographical Kenneth Branaghs Belfast. In the Supporting Actor category, Smit-McPhee is challenged by Bradley Cooper in Licorice Pizza, Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar, Troy Kotsur in Coda and Jared Letos in House of Gucci. Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. Photography: Fabio Lovino / AP Ridley Scotts’ drama about the murder of a member of the Gucci family was also nominated for Best Ensemble alongside actors from King Richard, Coda, Dont Look Up and Belfast. On the television side, the third season of the HBO drama Succession landed nominations for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Sarah Snook for Best Actress and the entire cast for Best Overall. dramatic. . The ensemble category also includes actors from The Handmaids Tale, Yellowstone, The Morning Show and Squid Game, making history the very first nominee on foreign language television. The actor in a drama series category also includes The Morning Shows Billy Crudup and Squid Games Lee Jung-jae while the actress category also includes The Morning Shows Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaids Tale and Squid Games Jung Ho- yeon. The nominees for the comedy were directed by Ted Lasso who chose Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis as an actor and Juno Temple and Hannah Waddington as an actress. The hit show Apple was also nominated for Best Comedy Ensemble alongside freshman shows Hacks and Only Murders in the Building, The Great, and The Kominsky Method. Jean Smart in Hacks. Photography: AP Jean Smart was nominated for Best Comedy Actress for her role in Hacks, facing off against Elle Fanning in The Great, Sandra Oh in The Chair and the aforementioned nominees Ted Lasso. Smart was also nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown where she will be challenged by co-star Kate Winslet, The White Lotuss Jennifer Coolidge, Maids Margaret Qualley and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha. Goldstein and Sudeikis take on Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method. The Best Actor in a Limited Series category includes Ewan McGregor for Halston, Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage, Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown and Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus. The nominations come after last weekend’s Golden Globes which saw the lead actor win for Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler. This year’s Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/jan/12/screen-actors-guild-nominations-succession-ted-lasso-house-of-gucci The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos