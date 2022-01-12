The Warhol Foundation announces the fall 2021 winners





The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has revealed the forty-nine recipients of its Fall 2021 grants, which total $ 4.1 million and are awarded to museums and arts organizations to support their visual arts programs. , their exhibitions and curatorial research, with up to 50 percent of the funding available to cover administrative expenses. Among the first 20 scholarship recipients are those whose innovative, collaborative and flexible programs have supported artists and allowed their practices to flourish in a particularly turbulent period. These include Portland, the Indigo Arts Alliance of Maine, which helps black and brown artists in New England, and the CALA Alliance of Phoenix, a Latinx multidisciplinary arts organization offering artists in Arizona, from Mexico and Latin America opportunities to expand their networks and exhibit their work. . “Fall 2021 fellows are adapting and inventing new ways to meet the needs of artists while persevering in the face of obstacles that arise every day in these unpredictable times,” said Warhol Foundation President Joel Wachs. “Artists are at the heart of the foundation’s work, and it’s more important than ever to support the organizations that support and empower them as they evolve their practices. Among the recipients cited by the foundation as representative of its own commitment to the principle of free artistic expression are the Brooklyn Artist Freedom Initiative, which provides pro bono immigration services, resettlement assistance and opportunities. exposure to artists who have been persecuted for their work. , and the National Coalition Against Censorship of New York, which for more than twenty years has helped artists and art presenters facing the pressure of censorship and which promotes public access to their work and defends their ability to express freely their opinions, even controversial or unpopular. “The economic, racial and political turmoil of our contemporary times affects the lives of artists as well as the work they produce,” noted Rachel Bers, Program Director of the Warhol Foundation. “Museums, non-profit galleries and other artist-centric organizations are essential sites for artists to incubate, interrogate, develop and discuss projects that intertwine with the complexity of the present; The foundation appreciates the importance these platforms place on artistic visions and voices, centering artists’ perspectives in conversations that extend far beyond the art world. A full list of beneficiaries is below. Fall 2021 grant recipients | 2-year program support AIR Gallery, Brooklyn, NY ($ 60,000) Papiers d’art, Atlanta ($ 100,000) Artistic Freedom Initiative, Brooklyn, NY ($ 100,000) Artists’ Space, New York ($ 130,000) Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, Florida ($ 100,000) Baxter Street at the Camera Club in New York, New York ($ 60,000) Alliance CALA, Phoenix ($ 100,000) Chicago Film Society, Chicago ($ 50,000) Coaxial Arts Foundation, Los Angeles ($ 60,000) Creative Time, Inc., New York ($ 100,000) DiverseWorks, Houston ($ 100,000) The Flaherty / International Film Seminars, Brooklyn, NY ($ 100,000) FotoFest, Houston ($ 80,000) Fulcrum Arts, Pasadena, California ($ 50,000) Indigo Arts Alliance, Portland, ME ($ 100,000) Contemporary Exhibitions in Los Angeles, Los Angeles ($ 100,000) Midway Contemporary Art, Minneapolis ($ 100,000) Jurassic Technology Museum, Culver City, CA ($ 60,000) National Coalition Against Censorship, New York ($ 150,000) Pike School of Art – Mississippi, McComb, MS ($ 60,000) Portland Institute of Contemporary Art, Portland, OR ($ 150,000) Galeries du Collège Providence, Providence, RI ($ 80,000) Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago ($ 100,000) Root Division, San Francisco ($ 100,000) Second Street Gallery, Charlottesville, Virginia ($ 80,000) SPACE Gallery, Portland, ME ($ 100,000) Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center, Buffalo ($ 100,000) The Wende Cold War Museum, Culver City, California ($ 80,000) Fall 2021 grant recipients | Exhibition support Americas Society, New York, “Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime” ($ 50,000) Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY, “Dara Birnbaum: Reaction” ($ 35,000) Bass Museum, Miami Beach, FL, exhibition program support (over 2 years) ($ 100,000) Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, 58th Carnegie International ($ 150,000) Cincinnati Art Museum, “Natural World” ($ 75,000) Denver Art Museum, “Who Tells a Story, Adds a Tail: Latin America and Contemporary Art” ($ 65,000) Fisk University Galleries, Nashville, “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” ($ 100,000) Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection / University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” ($ 100,000) Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Wisconsin, “Faisal Abdu’Allah” ($ 50,000) The Menil Collection, Houston, “John Akomfrah:“ SNCC Manifestos ”” ($ 100,000) El Museo del Barrio, New York, “Juan Francisco Elso: Por America” ​​($ 100,000) Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, “Provisional Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, from the 1990s to the Present” ($ 100,000) The Queens Museum, New York, “Xaviera Simmons” ($ 100,000) San Jose, California Art Museum, “Kelly Akashi: Of the Weeds” ($ 50,000) Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, “Pacita Abad” ($ 100,000) The Wolfsonian – Florida International University (FIU), Miami Beach, Roberto Lugo exhibition and mural project ($ 40,000) Fall 2021 grant recipients | Curatorial research grant MASS MoCa, North Adams, MA, Denise Markonish ($ 50,000) Mishkin Gallery, Baruch College, CUNY, New York, Macarena Gmez-Barris and Alaina Claire Feldman ($ 50,000) Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, Miranda Lash ($ 50,000) Katherine E. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Terz Iacovino and Jos Lpez Serra ($ 47,000) Ucross Foundation, Clearmont, WY, Sharon Dynak and Tracey Kikut ($ 47,000)

