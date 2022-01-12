Geena Davis says actor told her she was too old for a romantic role despite being 20 years younger than him





Geena Davis has said that a potential male co-star does not approve of her casting because he thinks she is too old. However, at the time, beetle juice the Davis star was 20 years younger than the anonymous actor. It’s very strange and so prevalent, she said of ageism when speaking to Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews Podcast. A certain male actor who was making a movie said that I was too old to be his romantic interest, and I was 20 years younger than him. Davis, who won an Oscar for Thelma & Louise in 1992, did not say who the actor was and in which film she hoped to be chosen. Women peak in their 20s and 30s, and men peak in their 40s and 50s when it comes to acting, Davis continued. So male movie stars want to look younger than they are, or they want to appeal to younger ones, so they always want a co-star who is really young. This is why it happens and this is why women are not often chosen after 40 and 50 years. This is because they are considered too old to be of romantic interest. Davis also says she had a rough time with two directors after winning an Oscar because they wanted to make sure she knew her place. I had two directors, after winning the Oscar, who I had a rough start with because they thought I was going to think I was all that stuff, and they wanted to make sure I didn’t get into it. didn’t feel like I was all that, she explained. Geena Davis discussed ageism and sexism in Hollywood (Getty Images) Without meeting me or spending time with me or anything, they just assumed I was going to be like, well, now no one is going to tell me what to do! In 2004, Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which studies gender representation in the media and advocates for equal representation of women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/geena-davis-age-b1991338.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos