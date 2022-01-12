Here’s the judge: Fox News adds Jeanine Pirro to “The Five”





Jeanine Pirro, a fiery conservative commentator for Fox News, joins the channel’s roundtable program The Five, which has become one of cable TV’s most popular shows. Pirro is dropping his weekly Saturday night show, Justice With Judge Jeanine, to take on the daily job alongside co-hosts Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. Fox News also announced that veteran correspondent Geraldo Rivera, former Congressman Harold Ford and commentator Jessica Tarlov will star in the role of Liberal Co-Host of Programs previously held by Juan Williams. The rise of Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor, is a sign of how Fox News aims to satisfy its audience, even if it means a broader platform for on-air talent that has been problematic for the business. Pirro is a defendant in the libel lawsuit filed by voter software company Smartmatic. The $ 2.7 billion lawsuit alleges it presented false conspiracy theories and accusations about the role of Smartmatics in the 2020 election. Fox has filed four motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Pirro also received a rare public reprimand from Fox News in March 2019 after asking if Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Was committed to Sharia law and Islamic doctrine for wearing a hijab, head covering traditional worn by Muslim women. The network said it had raised the matter directly with Pirro, who was suspended and off the air for two weeks because of the remarks. But Pirro is popular with Fox News fans for his brash on-air style. Pirros’ viral on-air moments inspired an impersonation by Cecily Strong on NBCs Saturday Night Live, which describes her as a harpy in love with red wine. Pirro, an enraged supporter of Donald Trump, rejects political rhetoric and is more lucid when she delivers a legal analysis on Fox News. As a guest co-host of The Five, she praised the murder conviction of Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Left to right, Dagen McDowell and Jessica Tarlov with The Five co-hosts Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. (Michael Nagle / For the Times) Pirro climbs aboard what has become a behemoth for Fox News. While The Five airs out of prime time at 5 p.m. EST, it averaged 3.3 million viewers in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Nielsen data topping everything else on cable news, including Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight. Two of the five co-hosts have received their own daily programs over the past year. Gutfeld has his own comedy talk show at 11:00 p.m. EST while Watters was recently named the 7:00 p.m. EST host on Fox News, starting Jan. 24. While most co-hosts and guests of The Five tout the conservative talking points heard on Fox News, it’s the cable’s rare news program that regularly presents opposing views. Cecily Strong as Judge Jeanine Pirro in SNL’s Weekend Update on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Will Heath / NBC) Tarlov is the most progressive of the three co-hosts asked for the rotating Liberal co-host role, previously held by Williams. A former pollster who has been a frequent guest on Fox News since 2017, she is currently vice president of consumer research and insight for Bustle Media Group. Rivera has held various positions at Fox News as a correspondent and host. He will continue to be a general correspondent and appear on The Five. Ford joined Fox News as a contributor in 2021 and co-hosted guest on The Five throughout last year. He served in the United States Congress as a Democrat representing his district of Tennessee for five terms from 1997 to 2007.

