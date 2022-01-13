“CODA”, the supporting actor obtains nominations at SAG | News

A film shot in Gloucester about a fishing family received two nominations at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in New York on Wednesday.

CODA, a coming-of-age drama about a hearing girl from a deaf family who runs a fishing business in Gloucester, is in the running for the best guild award, best overall cast, as well as the best supporting actor.

The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the appointments were made virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the streaming ad still represented one of the most meaningful mornings of an awards season largely stifled by the pandemic.

Actors from Belfast, House of Gucci, Dont Look Up and King Richard have joined CODA for the best ensemble. Notably, the cast of Steven Spielbergs West Side Story were left out, who received a nod for Ariana DeBose and Jane Campions The Power of the Dog. The Campions movie, however, landed individual SAG names for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Troy Kotsur, who played the family patriarch in CODA, is in the running for Best Male Supporting Actor. The nominees are Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza), Jared Leto (House of Gucci) and Smit-McPhee. Portions of The Tender Bar were filmed at the Jacobs Pub on Rantoul Street in Beverly, which became The Dickens in the film.

The nominees for Best Male Leading Actor are: Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Macbeth Tragedy), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Cumberbatch.

The best female roles are: Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Jennifer Hudson (Respect).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are: Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Ruth Negga (Passing), DeBose and Dunst.

Netflix’s much-watched Squid Game was nominated for four SAG awards, including Best Drama Series. The television nominations were also led by HBOs Succession (four nominations including Best Drama Series and Best Actor for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox); Ted Lasso (five nods including best comedy series); and The Morning Show (four nods including Best Drama Series).

The SAG Awards, presented by the SAG-AFTRA Actor’s Guild, are among the most trusted Oscar barons. It is rare that a movie or performance not nominated by the actors of the cinema ends up winning the Oscars. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the greatest influence.

CODA and Kotsur were nominated in December by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for Best Picture, Drama, and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, respectively, but did not win the Golden Globes when the winners were announced on Sunday.

The 27th edition of the Critics Choice Awards was also scheduled to take place on Sunday, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CODA is in competition for Best Picture, Director and Screenwriter, Gloucester resident Sian Heder is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Kotsur is again nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Emilia Jones, who stars as the girl in CODA, will face five other comedians for Best Young Actor / Actress.

In November, Kotsur won an Outstanding Supporting Performance, beating co-star Marlee Matlin, as the Gotham Awards were first presented without gender categories. and Jones was recognized as a revolutionary artist in the Gothams.

At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, CODA won the US Dramatic Audience Award, a Directing Award for Heder, the US Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, and the US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Best Ensemble.

The 28th edition of the SAG Awards will take place on February 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27.

Material from AP Film Writer Jake Coyle was used in this report. Follow him on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP