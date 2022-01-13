Deep in Hollywood: Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge had a really good year 2021. She was both nice and mean in The white lotus, disgruntled and bitter in underrated indie Swan song with Udo Kier. And in Netflix Single until the end, she was the MVP actress of a queer Christmas romantic comedy, yelling at the kids in a holiday show called Jesus S. Christ, and delivering an already immortal piece of dialogue: “[The gays] are still obsessed with me.

She’s right. We are. And we try to be patient with the development process of his upcoming project, legally blonde 3, where she will reprise the role of Paulette. In a recent interview, Reese Witherspoon turned to screenwriter Mindy Kaling as the real person to ask the big question “WHEN,” which means Kaling is working hard on a script and everyone’s chilling out. (We’ll give it a try.) In the meantime, look for Coolidge in 2022 in the comedy of queer director Christopher Landon, We have a ghost, with David Harbor, Anthony Mackie and Tig Notaro.

Call Regina King Shirley

Oscar winner Regina King is the latest actor to take on the role of legendary MP Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to run for president and whose career has prioritized the relentless advocacy of the poor, working class people, people of color, for women and for the LGBTQ community. She was a straightforward ally when it was often political suicide to be one.

If you’ve watched the limited series Mrs. America, you saw Uzo Aduba deliver an indelible performance as Chisholm, and you may remember a news item from a few years ago that announced that Viola Davis would take on the role herself. Fast forward to 2021, with two separate Chisholm films in the works at the same time. The Viola Davis project, still in development as Fighter Shirley Chisholm, passed to Danai Gurira (Black Panther). And now Shirley, from writer-director John Ridley, will star King and a cast including Lance Reddick (John wick), Lucas Hedges (Boy erased), André Holland (Who passed) and Terrence Howard (Empire). Look, they made two movies on Truman Capote and the Lambada dance, so we’ll be taking two Shirleys everyday.

Aubrey Plaza talks The happiest season following

If you saw last year’s lesbian Christmas romantic comedy The happiest season (you did) and you loved (ehhh maybe) and wanted more of Aubrey Plaza’s extremely cool character “Riley” (you really really did), so here’s some news that isn’t officially not official: there could be a sequel. The reason it’s unofficial is that it’s from a TikTok video taken at a bookstore where Plaza was signing copies of her children’s book. The legend of the Christmas witch. In the video, Plaza speaks freely (openly wishing? Give the green light to his own production? Cast an occult spell?) About how there’s going to be a sequel and how that’s because his character deserves a little bit of a sequel. love.

Riley does indeed need more screen time and affection from women, and we’re calling for this sequel. So for now we’re going to stick with that and assume that Plaza needs to be taken more seriously than at any time she was interviewed on a talk show and provided every response with a wink. eye. Please, Christmas Witch, come by.

The cast of ‘BROS’ keeps growing

They weren’t kidding. The next gay romantic comedy BROS, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, made some noise a few months ago about casting a LOT of queer actors in all roles. And they did well. Join a supporting cast that already understands Scandal star Guillermo Diaz, Symone de RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ts Madison (Zola), Miss Laurent (Star) and the comedian Guy Branum (Q-Force), the call sheet grew completely with news from queer actor Monica Raymund (Chicago fire), Peter Kim (The 40-year-old version) and Benito Skinner (the next Queer as folk reboot) on board next door SNL star Bowen Yang, trans actors Becca Blackwell (Kind of) and Eve Lindley (News from elsewhere), Joy star Dot Marie Jones, Oscar-winning writer / actor Jim Rash (american housewife), legendary lesbian Amanda Bearse (Married with children) and weirdest former queer of all time, Harvey Fierstein.

This is how you do representation and why is this film not already in front of our eyes?

Romeo San Vicente asked Santa Baby again for an act for a platinum mine.