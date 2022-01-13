Hanya Yanagihara’s new book denies the pleasures of A Little Life.

Slate maintains relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links where possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were current at time of posting.

The first question most readers will have about Hanya Yanagihara’s new novel, In Paradise, is whether it replicates the allure of its surprise bestseller, the 2015s A little life. The answer is no, or not a lot. A polarizing doorstop that begins as a four-friend New York television soap opera and turns into a saga of the elaborate physical, sexual and emotional mortifications of a character named Jude St. Francis, A little life has a cloistered, obsessive quality reminiscent of fanfiction. It is this rare product of a complex and intensely private fantasy life that successfully communicates the intensity of that life on the page. Reading it, I often remembered a fanfiction subgenre known as bad / comfort, in which a character’s sufferings provide a cathartic emotional reward when that beloved character rushes to console him, as Willem does for Jude over and over again in A little life.

The fetishistic aspect of this scenario makes it fascinate some readers while discouraging others, sometimes going as far as moral indignation. But literature is full of fetish charms of one kind or another. It’s one of the things that makes it enjoyable, and we all have our own preferences. With pain / comfort, the thrill is not (typically) sadistic. It’s just that the extremes of the misery of the injured characters are needed to remove the greater worry, tenderness, and care from the heartwarming character, closing the circle and affirming their love. This is what makes it a story, because the eroticism of pain / comfort is an eroticism of story, no pain.

With In Paradise, Yanagihara toys, domineering style, with the desire of its readers for narrative fulfillment. The novel consists of three books, each almost the length of an average novel, the first and third of which create considerable suspense about what will happen to their main characters and then refuse to solve it. The three parts are inspired, to varying degrees, by the short novel by Henry James Washington Square. This is most evident in the first part, which is defined, as Washington Square, in New York City in the late 1800s. In ParadiseThe alternate version of the city, however, is owned by a political entity called the Free States, where same-sex marriage is common and where women work in the same professions as men. Other parts of the North American continent, which has fractured into different nations, are not so enlightened.

Like Washington Square, In Paradise is essentially a question of class. For David Bingham, the central character of the 19e century of the novel, the wealth and status of his family are both a fortress and a prison. The Binghams not only have money, they have old money, and arranged marriages as a whole are unremarkable. Unlike his enterprising, married siblings, David is adrift and psychologically fragile. David, along with the grandfather who raised him after his parents died, refers to his deliveries, which sound like the downward swings of bipolar disorder. David is safe in the Washington Square townhouse where he lives with his grandfather, but he is safe from the rewards of his life as well as his risks. Until he meets Edward, a charming bohemian music teacher, whom he falls in love with. Edward invites David to join him in starting a silk farm in California, but David’s grandfather, who has found evidence that Edward is a fortune hunter, threatens to disinherit David if he accepts. To complicate matters, the two men will have to hide their relationship on the West Coast, where homosexuality is illegal.

Despite awkward and anachronistic language, it is the most engaging of In ParadiseIt’s three parts, and it is with a frustrating tear that the reader submits the passage to Book II, which takes place in the 1980s during the AIDS crisis. Book III takes place in the middle and at the end of the 21st century, when America was reduced to a totalitarian dystopia after a series of pandemics. Everywhere, the Washington Square home serves as a refuge, provided by a loving older figure, who nonetheless separates a younger and protected person from a certain essential vitality. The characters named David, Edward, and Charles (a worshiping older suitor rejected by David Bingham in Book I) reproduce in ever-changing patterns. In Book II, David is a young native Hawaiian living in New York City with his older lover, Charles, mourning his father, also named David, who disastrously fell under the spell of a radical Hawaiian nationalist named Edward. . These two Davids are descendants of the fallen Hawaiian royal family by Western settlers, wealthy and privileged among their own people, but also trapped in an outdated identity. In Book III, a Hawaiian epidemiologist named Charles accepts a prestigious post in New York that will ultimately destroy him, as he oversees the establishment of containment camps for those infected.

This Davids, Edwards and Charleses kaleidoscope ends with two stories of people who must decide between safety and uncertainty, whether to stay home or go in search of the unknown. Yanagihara obviously disdains simplistic imperatives. Perhaps the ambitious epidemiologist should have stayed in Hawaii, where he would have died in a pandemic but not end up with blood on his hands, and maybe the Hawaiian prince should have left the islands where he knew that who I was would always be more important than who I was indeed, who I was was the one thing that made who I was important. This choice seems most clearly drawn for David’s original novels, balanced between Washington Square and what appears to be a pretty bad bet in the original Edward, but convinced that, This was happiness, this was life, when in the arms of her lovers.

The novel ends with Charlie, the epidemiologist’s granddaughter, also in the midst of the adventure. As a child, she survived the disease on medication that changed her physically and mentally, healing her skin and controlling her emotions and mind. Even though his grandfather mourns the loss, he wonders if it could really be a blessing, that maybe her lack of affection is some kind of phlegm, or that she has evolved into the kind of person who. best suits our time and place. The future New York of Book III is a relentlessly grim place, where food and water are rationed, and books and television are prohibited. In this world, no one would want to feel more than a drone, especially when, Charlie’s grandfather reflects, if we have lived, it’s because we are worse than we thought we were, no better. We are the left behind, the dregs, the rats fighting over pieces of rotten food, the people who chose to stay on earth, while the better and smarter than us are.

But Charlie is offered an outing. Will she succeed? It is fair to warn potential readers to In Paradise that, as with David’s original fate, they’ll never know. Yanagihara will even taunt them about it. Charlie listens to a storyteller recounting the story of a man who lived here, on this same island, in this same place, 200 years ago, and who had abandoned the great wealth of his family to follow the person he loved until California. , a person his family was sure would betray him, but the storyteller is arrested by authorities, leaving her wondering for years what happened. It is to Yanagiharas’ credit that In Paradise arouses such desire in its readers, even though the novel is too long and diverse to satisfy the evil / comfort fans who loved it A little life. Leaving that desire unfulfilled, however, seems overwhelming and even a little cruel. Seven hundred and twenty pages make a very long tease.