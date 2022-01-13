Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 am EST | State News

Entertainment
BC-US-EPSTEIN-PRINCE-ANDREW
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew costume continues despite Epstein deal
NEW YORK (AP) A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says she sexually assaulted her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion Wednesday that Andrew’s lawyers had failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre in August. Her lawyers said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein. This trial settlement was reached a decade before Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan dungeon while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
PA-EU-NATO-RUSSIA
NATO, Russia consider further high-level talks amid tensions
BRUSSELS (AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings despite tensions over the military build-up of Moscow near Ukraine. Stoltenberg said on Wednesday the two sides expressed the need to engage in dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings. But Stoltenberg said the Ukraine talks would not be easy. He told reporters that there were significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue. Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine has the right to decide for itself on its future security arrangements and that NATO will continue to keep its door open to new members.
AP-EU-EUROPE-RUSSIA-NATURAL-GAS
Energy Monitor accuses Russia of exacerbating gas crisis in Europe
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) The head of the International Energy Agency accused Russia of worsening the natural gas crisis in Europe. Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that the high prices and low storage levels were largely due to the behavior of public gas supplier Gazprom. He says Gazprom could send up to a third of additional gas through existing pipelines. This would represent around 10% of European daily consumption and what industry officials believe is necessary to avoid a serious shortage in colder weather than expected. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Gazprom had fulfilled its obligations under long-term contracts and blamed high spot gas prices on European decisions to move towards short-term volatile market prices.
AP-MARCHES-FINANCIERS
Stocks rise as inflation report keeps Fed on track for hikes
Stocks open higher after the latest report on the surge in prices appears to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at the start of Wednesday. Tech stocks outperformed the rest of the market, pushing the Nasdaq up 0.9%. Bond yields have fallen. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.72%. Inflation jumped 7% last month, its fastest annual pace in nearly four decades, but in line with economists’ forecasts. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the Fed was prepared to hike rates to fight inflation.
AP-US-CONSUMER-PRICE
US inflation climbed 7% last year, the highest since 1982
WASHINGTON (AP) Prices paid by American consumers jumped 7% in December from the previous year, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the latest evidence that rising food costs, gasoline, rent and other basic necessities are increasing financial pressures on American households. Inflation rose during the recovery from the pandemic recession, as Americans increased their spending on goods such as cars, furniture and appliances. These increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts.
AP-US-VIRUS-EPIDEMIC-BIDEN-SCHOOLS
Biden sends more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron wave. The White House said on Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million laboratory PCR tests available to schools as of this month. The aim is to alleviate supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said CBS students should be in their classrooms and the announcement shows the administration’s commitment to helping schools stay open. The initiative comes after Chicago’s public schools were closed for days amid a standoff between teachers and officials over reopening policies.
VIRUS-QUI-PANDEMIC OUTBREAK REPORT
WHO: COVID-19 cases increased by more than 50%, deaths stable
GENEVA (AP) The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus infections over the past week has increased by around 55% globally, although the number of deaths has remained stable. In its latest weekly pandemic report released on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said there were around 15 million new cases of COVID-19 last week and more than 43,000 new deaths. Every region of the world has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, except Africa, where authorities have recorded an 11% drop. The WHO says the hugely contagious omicron variant continues to define the pandemic globally and is now crowding out the previously dominant delta variant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BULGARIA
Vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions in Bulgaria clashed with police as they attempted to storm Parliament in Sofia. A heavy police presence prevented protesters from entering the building and some were arrested. Several people, including police officers, were injured in the clashes. Eventually, the demonstrators were driven back and the police cordoned off the building. The violence erupted during a protest rally against the mask and vaccine warrants organized by a nationalist group that fiercely opposes government-sponsored anti-epidemic measures. Bulgaria, which is facing a new wave of infections, is the least vaccinated country in the EU-27, with only a third of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
MISSING COUPLE-WISCONSIN
Trial postponed for Wisconsin man accused of killing relatives
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Court officials have said the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents has been postponed because he tested positive for COVID-19. Chandler Halderson, 23, is on trial in Dane County Circuit Court for killing and dismembering Bart and Krista Halderson in July. Circuit court clerk Carlo Esqueda said the length of the delay depends on any symptoms Halderson might have. Judicial officials expect the trial, which began on January 3, will be postponed until at least January 18. Halderson is charged with intentional first degree homicide, dismemberment and concealment of a corpse and misinforming authorities. His lawyer said he did not kill his parents.
AP-US-APARTMENT-BUILDING-FIRE
Child among 17 dead in Bronx fire as final victim identified
NEW YORK (AP) Police have confirmed that the eight children killed in a Bronx apartment building fire that left 17 people dead included a two-year-old boy. New York City Police released the names and ages of the last three victims identified after the deadly fire on Sunday: a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the most young victim. The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to the smoke that poured through the building and the open door. Firefighters said a faulty electric heater started the blaze.
