Boba Fett’s Book Features Hollywood’s Busiest Actor





LaMarr is an artist in demand, and the team behind “The Book of Boba Fett” should consider themselves lucky to have been able to nab such talent. We’re playing a game at my house called “Is that you, Phil LaMarr?” where we’re trying to determine if a character’s voice actor is Phil LaMarr, or someone trying to capture his similar style. Nine times out of 10 it’s actually Phil LaMarr, but by chance the voice actor is not Phil LaMarr, this is a great way to learn more about some of the industry’s most underrated artists. Disney, Pixar, DC, Marvel, Hanna-Barbera, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and many more have all been created. best through LaMarr’s work on their shows. The decorated actor is quite identifiable as a stage actor, but his voiceover work is what made him an icon. He’s the titular “Samurai Jack” and “Static Shock,” Green Lantern in the animation “Justice League,” Ollie Williams the meteorologist in “Family Guy,” and like, 500 other things. However, one of his biggest claims to fame is voicing Jamaican bureaucrat and Planet Express accountant Hermes Conrad on “Futurama”. For seven seasons and four films, LaMarr dealt with intergalactic drifts of aliens and humans, so becoming a Pyke boss is absolutely in his wheelhouse. The Pykes seem to be playing a major role in “The Book of Boba Fett”, so there’s a high probability that we’ll see more of LaMarr throughout the season. If not, we have over 500 other options for more fun.

