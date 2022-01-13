Kristen Stewart and other SAG Awards snub and surprise – The Hollywood Reporter





The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and snags. On the film side, a number of promising Oscar titles went without SAG-AFTRA nominations, including the groundbreaking Black Western The more they fall, the French dispatch, go, go and Spider-Man: No Path Home. Latest Spider-Man movie didn’t even win stunt nominations, with Oscar hopes No time to die and Dune winning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, the hopes of the Oscars The lost girl and West Side Story scored just one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The lost girl and Ariana DeBose in West Side Story. The lack of nods for West Side Story The actors Rita Moreno and Rachel Zegler were particularly surprising. On the flip side, a number of films shorting for the best best actor category at the SAG Awards failed to win many individual nominations. Belfast, for example, got a nod to top casting and an individual nomination for Caitriona Balfe, but other actors Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan were not nominated for individual awards. In the same way, Do not seek got the best cast nod, but none of its star-studded cast got any individual nominations. A surprise inclusion in the Best Actor category, however, was king richard, which made the buzz for Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis but not so much for its other actors or as an overall competitor. In terms of actors who surprisingly missed individual nominations, Kristen Stewart is leading the way, failing to score a nod for her work as Princess Diana in Spencer, with other notable omissions including Robin de Jesus (Tic, Tic… Boom!), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Frances McDormand (Macbeth’s tragedy), Nicolas Cage (Pork) and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano). Ben Affleck, however, was among the surprises, marking his first individual acting nomination, for his supporting role in The tender bar. On the TV side, Paramount Network’s Western hit Yellowstone burst into the awards race with a surprise nomination for Best Drama Ensemble. However, a number of acclaimed small-screen titles did not get any nominations, including Reservation dogs, Girls5Eva, The Underground Railroad, What we do in the shadows and Impeachment: American Crime Story, the latest installment in the FX anthology series that garnered SAG Award nominations and wins for previous seasons. And while Sex and the city was a heavyweight at the SAG Awards, continued And just like that failed to score any appointments. SAG-AFTRA also did not recognize the last seasons of Unsafe Where Pose with nominations. While The white lotus landed two nods, including one for Jennifer Coolidge, the only male candidate being Murray Bartlett. As for the small screen actors who were ignored for individual nods, Selena Gomez is leading the way, failing to land a solo nomination for her stage robbery work in Only the murders in the building, despite the nods of Steve Martin and Martin Short. Other notable TV actors who have failed to land individual nominations include Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding), Holland Taylor (The chair), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Julianne Nicholson (Easttown mare).

